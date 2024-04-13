On the morning of April 13, Russian propagandists announced the shutdown of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant, which is currently under the occupation of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the situation at the ZNPP

The reactor unit of power unit No. 4 of the Zaporizhzhya NPP has been put into a "cold shutdown" state, the work has been completed as usual. The radiation background at the industrial site, in the sanitary protection zone and the surveillance zone has not changed and is within the limits of natural values, — write Russian propagandists with reference to the so-called "press service" of the ZNPP. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that as of the morning of April 13, all 6 units of the station are in a state of "cold shutdown".

What is known about Putin's plans for the ZNPP

As The Wall Street Journal managed to find out, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, informed the IAEA that the Kremlin plans to restart the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which is currently under the occupation of the Russian Federation.

According to journalists, the new decision of the head of the Kremlin is a threat to the Ukrainian station and increases the risk of an accident.

In addition, it is emphasized that Putin intends to return Zaporizhzhya NPP to operation in 2024.

Media insiders suggest that the dictator's main goal is likely to be to get at least one reactor back into operation.