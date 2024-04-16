AFU speaker says Russians refuse to go on assaults on Dnipro's left bank near Krynky

According to Col Natalia Humenyuk, head of the United Press Center of the "Odesa" OSTG, the Ukrainian military continues to hold a bridgehead in the Krynok area on the left bank of the Kherson region.
What is known about the situation in the Krynok area
According to her, the enemy has long since abandoned using armoured vehicles during assaults.
What analysts say
Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note that on April 15, positional battles also continued on the left bank of the Kherson region in the Krynky area, however, without confirmed changes to the front line.
According to the General Staff's information, the morning summary as of April 16 emphasises that the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson direction.
So, during the past day, the enemy carried out five unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-