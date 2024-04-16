AFU speaker says Russians refuse to go on assaults on Dnipro's left bank near Krynky

According to Col Natalia Humenyuk, head of the United Press Center of the "Odesa" OSTG, the Ukrainian military continues to hold a bridgehead in the Krynok area on the left bank of the Kherson region.

What is known about the situation in the Krynok area

Work on strengthening, strengthening and prospects for expanding the bridgehead continues. Despite the fact that the enemy does not stop the assaults. During the past day, managed 5 attacks. And this is a more or less constant ratio — 4-5 assaults per day — this is what they conduct quite regularly. But they are not successful, Humenyuk noted. Share

According to her, the enemy has long since abandoned using armoured vehicles during assaults.

They continue to look for options for rotation in order to attract new units unfamiliar with the situation in this direction. After all, they cannot re-use in assaults those who miraculously returned from there. They have a very low moral and psychological state, the contingent that has already met with ours and understood whose land is on the left bank, emphasized the spokeswoman of the Odesa OSTG. Share

What analysts say

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note that on April 15, positional battles also continued on the left bank of the Kherson region in the Krynky area, however, without confirmed changes to the front line.

According to the General Staff's information, the morning summary as of April 16 emphasises that the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson direction.

So, during the past day, the enemy carried out five unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.