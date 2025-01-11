Canada is preparing for a trade war with the US

Official Ottawa is already preparing a powerful response to the tariffs from the United States, which future US President Donald Trump is threatening to introduce.

Canada-US relations could deteriorate significantly

As journalists have learned, the Canadian authorities are already developing plans to impose significant tariffs on American products if Trump carries out his threat to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods.

What is important to understand is that official Ottawa's plans go far beyond the narrow list of goods produced in the US, introduced during the conflict 7 years ago.

The trade dispute ended after the United States, Mexico and Canada agreed to renegotiate a regional trade deal. Now, Canada's countermeasures could be even more significant. One proposal includes imposing significant tariffs on almost all products the United States exports to Canada. Share

According to one insider, official Ottawa's actions will depend on what Trump actually does after taking office.

Canadian leader Justin Trudeau's team still harbors hope that it can avoid a trade war.

Trudeau explained what Trump really had in mind

According to the Canadian Prime Minister, Donald Trump's scandalous statements about the annexation of his country are a distraction from the threat to impose high tariffs on Canadian imports.

President Trump, who is a very skilled negotiator, is getting people to move away from talking about 25 percent tariffs on oil and gas, electricity, steel and aluminum, lumber and concrete. Justin Trudeau Prime Minister of Canada

The Canadian leader warned that as a result, "everything that American consumers buy in Canada will suddenly become much more expensive if Trump goes ahead with these tariffs."

According to the politician, this is exactly the problem that needs to be focused on right now.

Interestingly, Justin Trudeau does not believe that the United States will actually resort to annexing Canada.