Canada announces $330 million in military aid to Ukraine

Canada will allocate 440 million Canadian dollars (about 330 million US dollars) for military assistance to Ukraine.
Ramstein-25. Canada provides new assistance to Ukraine
This was announced by the Canadian Ministry of Defense following the results of the 25th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
Ammunition remains one of Ukraine's key priorities, so today's announcement provides for the allocation of $200 million for a Czech initiative to purchase and supply large-caliber ammunition to Ukraine.
It is noted that another 50 million Canadian dollars will be used to purchase various ammunition from Canadian manufacturers.
In addition, Canada announced that it has already transferred drone cameras worth about $50 million to Ukraine, and also sent several shipments of winter uniforms worth about $23 million.
The Ministry of Defense estimated that in total, since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the volume of Canadian military assistance to Ukraine has exceeded $3.5 billion.
Since the end of March 2022, the Royal Canadian Air Force has transported more than 24 million pounds (about 11,000 tons — ed.) of military assistance intended for Ukraine from Canada, allies, and partners.
Germany will provide Ukraine with additional missiles for Iris-T air defense systems
According to Pistorius, "this year, further promised complexes will be transferred: three Iris-T SLMs and three Iris-T SLSs, as well as an additional 13 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks."
Pistorius explained the decision to provide such missiles to Ukraine before its own needs are met amid increasing air attacks from Russia.
Also this year, the first 6 of a total of 54 new modern RCH 155 wheeled howitzers are planned to be delivered.
