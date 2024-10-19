Canada will provide a new package of military aid to Ukraine. What will go in there

Canada will provide Ukraine with an aid package for the Armed Forces, which will include small arms, ammunition and protective equipment.
Points of attention
- Canada will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package including small arms, ammunition, and protective equipment.
- The aid package is part of Canada's total military funding of 500 million Canadian dollars announced for Ukraine.
- The military aid aims to equip Ukrainian Armed Forces with necessary resources to defend against Russian aggression.
- Canada has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, providing significant assistance since the Russian invasion in 2022.
- In addition to military aid, Canada will also offer a soft loan to Ukraine with favorable terms to support priority expenditures.
Canada will provide a new aid package to Ukraine
The cost of this military aid package will be 64.8 million Canadian dollars (47 million US dollars).
This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
Canada announced $64.8 million in military assistance to Ukraine.— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 19, 2024
The package includes small arms and ammunition, personal protective equipment and military uniforms for women, drones, training for Ukrainian soldiers, and contribution to the IT Capability Coalition.
Canada's Defense Minister Bill Blair announced this aid package earlier.
The new aid package, which also includes money for training Ukrainian troops, is reportedly part of the C$500 million in military funding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in July.
In total, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine since 2022, Canada has already provided 4.5 billion Canadian dollars in military aid. And in September, Canada began training Ukrainians on the F-16.
Ukraine will receive a soft loan from Canada
Funding within the framework of the concluded Agreement will be aimed at ensuring priority expenditures of the State Budget of Ukraine.
The additional loan is granted for a period of 10 years, the interest rate is 1.5% per annum. The grace period is 4.5 years from the date of receipt of funds.
