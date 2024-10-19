Canada will provide a new package of military aid to Ukraine. What will go in there

Canada will provide Ukraine with an aid package for the Armed Forces, which will include small arms, ammunition and protective equipment.

The cost of this military aid package will be 64.8 million Canadian dollars (47 million US dollars).

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Canada announced $64.8 million in military assistance to Ukraine.



The package includes small arms and ammunition, personal protective equipment and military uniforms for women, drones, training for Ukrainian soldiers, and contribution to the IT Capability Coalition.



Canada's Defense Minister Bill Blair announced this aid package earlier.

The military aid announced today will provide Ukraine with important resources necessary for defense against Russian aggression. Canada will continue to do whatever it takes to help them win. Bill Blair Minister of Defense of Canada

The new aid package, which also includes money for training Ukrainian troops, is reportedly part of the C$500 million in military funding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in July.

In total, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine since 2022, Canada has already provided 4.5 billion Canadian dollars in military aid. And in September, Canada began training Ukrainians on the F-16.

Ukraine will receive a soft loan from Canada

Funding within the framework of the concluded Agreement will be aimed at ensuring priority expenditures of the State Budget of Ukraine.

Canada has been one of the leaders in supporting Ukraine and a strategic partner that has provided significant assistance since the early days of the full-scale invasion. Direct budget support from February 2022 reaches more than 5 billion US dollars. I am grateful to the Government and citizens of Canada for their solidarity with Ukraine and extremely important contribution to the stability of the financial system of Ukraine, — said Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko. Share

The additional loan is granted for a period of 10 years, the interest rate is 1.5% per annum. The grace period is 4.5 years from the date of receipt of funds.