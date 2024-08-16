Canada made a new decision against the background of the offensive of the AFU in Kurshchyna

Canada's Ministry of National Defense has officially announced that the Defense Forces of Ukraine can freely use Canadian tanks, armored vehicles and other equipment on the territory of Russia.

Canada supported Ukraine's Kursk operation

What is important to understand is that Ottawa handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine at least 8 Leopard 2A4 tanks, several dozen armored combat support vehicles and hundreds of armored patrol vehicles, as well as several M-777 howitzers.

Ukrainians know best how to defend their homeland, and we strive to support their ability, — spokeswoman for the Ministry of Defense of Canada Andre-Anne Poulin made a statement in this regard. Share

In addition, she emphasized that official Ottawa does not have any geographical restrictions on the use of military equipment that it provides to the Armed Forces.

At the moment, it is difficult to say whether the Defense Forces of Ukraine used Canadian weapons when they went on the offensive in the Kursk region.

Despite this, a video of a Canadian-made Senator patrol car crossing the border with Russia was recently published online.

According to Poulin, Canadian aid always complies with the requirements of the Arms Trade Treaty, an international agreement designed to reduce the illegal supply of arms and human rights abuses.

The Armed Forces can use British weapons in Russia, but there is one "but"

The British Ministry of Defense officially informed about the permission for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine has a clear right to self-defense against illegal attacks by Russia... which does not exclude conducting operations on the territory of Russia... We clearly state during the transfer process that the equipment will be used in accordance with international law, — the spokesman of the defense department said on August 15. Share

It is worth noting that former Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace also spoke about this earlier.

He emphasized that all weapons supplied to Ukraine by Great Britain, with the exception of long-range Storm Shadow missiles, can be used on the territory of the aggressor country.