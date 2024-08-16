How will Putin stop the offensive of the AFU in Kurshchyna. The US revealed the Kremlin's plans

According to the data of high-ranking American military officials, the Russian army could transfer several thousand of its soldiers from the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Kursk region in order to disrupt the advance of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Putin still dared to redeploy his troops

The states have not yet been able to find out the exact number of occupiers transferred by the aggressor country, but they are currently actively working on it.

According to the latest data, Russia has moved several brigades of at least 1,000 servicemen each to the Kursk region.

It is obvious to us that Putin and the Russian military are transferring some resources, some units to the Kursk region to counter what the Ukrainians are doing. John Kirby Spokesman of the National Security Council

According to the latter, the redeployment of Russian troops from Ukraine does not mean that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has given up military operations in the northeastern part of Ukraine or even in the south, in the direction of such cities as Zaporizhzhia.

What is important to understand is that the largest and best-prepared units of the Russian Federation remain on the territory of Ukraine.

Putin is currently not serious about the defense of the Kursk region

According to one of the insiders, as of today, the dictator is strengthening the defense of the region with mostly untrained conscripts who come from other regions of the aggressor country.

In addition, it is emphasized that in addition to the troops transferred from Ukraine, Russia also sent personnel from the Leningrad Military District and Kaliningrad.

Some officials also expressed concern that Ukraine, which has sent some of its most experienced forces to Kursk Oblast, may have created weaknesses on its own front that Russia could use to gain more territory inside Ukraine. Share

Anonymous sources suggest that in fact Putin may transfer even more of his troops from the territory of Ukraine to the Kursk region.