Offensive to the Kursk region. AST showed the first hours of the breakthrough
AFU Air Assault Troops
AST
Airborne assault troops of Ukraine showed what the first hours of the battle for the Kursk region of the Russian Federation were like with the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • It became known how the breakthrough of Ukrainian forces into Russian Kurshchyna actually took place.
  • Important components of a successful operation are careful preparation, planning, surprise, fighting spirit and informational silence.
  • The offensive in the Kursk region opens a new page in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The beginning of the Kursk operation — how everything actually happened

According to the soldiers, demining, breaching the border, destroying the enemy's defensive lines, the work of aviation, artillery, capturing prisoners of war — these are all things that happened in the first hours of the offensive operation of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

In addition, AST emphasizes that August 6, 2024 is the Day that will go down in the history of the Russian-Ukrainian war. (the day of the beginning of the Kursk operation — ed.).

As the paratroopers note, the extremely important components at the first stage of the operation were: thorough preparation, planning, surprise, fighting spirit and informational silence.

Now everything depends on the stability of the Ukrainian soldiers of all branches of the military involved in the operation, the Defense Ministry emphasizes.

It is important to understand that the core of the Kursk operation became two brigades of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces:

  • Lviv 80;

  • Chernivtsi 82-ga.

Later, they were joined by a part of the 95th brigade of the AST.

What is known about the situation in the Kursk region

According to the data of analysts of the DeepState project, as of the morning of August 16, the Defense Forces took control of another Russian populated punt — the village of Vnezapnoye, Kursk Region.

We are moving forward in Kurshchyna. A military commander's office was created to ensure law and order, as well as all the needs of the local population. The army is working, said on August 15 the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

In addition, the strategic communications coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, officially stated that the aggressor country has begun to withdraw part of its forces to the Kursk region, where the Defense Forces of Ukraine are advancing.

It is still unclear to us the exact number of forces and what they plan to do there, what their intentions are, how they will respond to the actions of the Ukrainians

John Kirby

John Kirby

Strategic Communications Coordinator of the White House National Security Council

