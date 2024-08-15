Russia shoots fake videos with actors about the actions of the AFU in Kurshchyna
Kurshchyna
Source:  online.ua

The Russians intensified the filming of production videos about the Kursk region with people dressed in the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Russian propaganda is using fake videos with actors dressed as Ukrainian military personnel to undermine the credibility of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna.
  • The Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC is actively detecting and revealing the sources of these fake videos, linking them to Russian studios associated with the Ministry of Defense and the GRU.
  • The production of fake videos about Ukrainian military actions in occupied territories is a longstanding tactic of Russian propaganda, posing a significant challenge for Ukrainian intelligence efforts.
  • Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation at the NSDC, exposes the involvement of Russian studios like 'Krylya' financed by the Russian Ministry of Defense in creating these deceptive videos.
  • Collaboration between Russian studios, the Ministry of Defense, and GRU-affiliated agencies in producing fake videos aimed at discrediting the Ukrainian military highlights the extent of Russian disinformation campaigns.

Russia removes fakes about the AFU in Kurshchyna

This was written by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation at the NSDC.

As they had warned, the Russians intensified the filming of staged videos about Kurshchyna with people dressed in the uniform of the Armed Forces. This is a traditional system of Russian propaganda, tested in Kharkiv Oblast and other occupied territories.

Andriy Kovalenko

Andriy Kovalenko

Head of the CPD

According to Kovalenko, structures, in particular the theater studio "Krylya", financed by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, are involved for this purpose.

He added that the CPS regularly detects such products.

Propaganda of the Russian Federation creates fake videos about allegedly Ukrainian military personnel

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security Council exposed the source of fake videos about the Ukrainian military. Behind this are the studios of the Russian Federation associated with the Ministry of Defense and the GRU.

As noted by the head of the CPD, officer of the Defense Forces Andriy Kovalenko, the studios that produce such videos are from Russia and are connected to the Ministry of Defense and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Federation.

The studio "Krylya", which is connected to the Russian Ministry of Defense, is involved in the production of fake videos with allegedly Ukrainian military personnel on the front lines, in the trenches. Contractors related to Novorossiya TV are also working on such videos, and agencies that work with the GRU of the Russian Federation provide infrastructure acceleration, — Andriy Kovalenko said.

