Russia shoots fake videos with actors about the actions of the AFU in Kurshchyna

The Russians intensified the filming of production videos about the Kursk region with people dressed in the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia removes fakes about the AFU in Kurshchyna

This was written by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation at the NSDC.

As they had warned, the Russians intensified the filming of staged videos about Kurshchyna with people dressed in the uniform of the Armed Forces. This is a traditional system of Russian propaganda, tested in Kharkiv Oblast and other occupied territories. Andriy Kovalenko Head of the CPD

According to Kovalenko, structures, in particular the theater studio "Krylya", financed by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, are involved for this purpose.

He added that the CPS regularly detects such products.

Propaganda of the Russian Federation creates fake videos about allegedly Ukrainian military personnel

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security Council exposed the source of fake videos about the Ukrainian military. Behind this are the studios of the Russian Federation associated with the Ministry of Defense and the GRU.

As noted by the head of the CPD, officer of the Defense Forces Andriy Kovalenko, the studios that produce such videos are from Russia and are connected to the Ministry of Defense and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Federation.