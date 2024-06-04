Monitoring group warns of Russian fake news about power outages in Ukraine

Russian propaganda is spreading a fake that a Telegram bot was allegedly launched in Ukraine to denounce neighbours who do not save electricity.

Russia invented a fake related to turning off the lights in Ukraine

It is indicated that information began to spread on Russian Telegram channels, and a "bot for denunciations of neighbours who do not save electricity" was allegedly launched on Telegram in Ukraine.

The CCD denied this information and emphasised that the Russian Federation wants to obtain the personal data of Ukrainians in this way.

In fact, this bot is the work of Russian propagandists to collect personal data of Ukrainians. None of the competent structures created programs for "reporting on neighbors". If such a bot is detected, the CCD recommends blocking it and sending a complaint to the messenger's support service for its further blocking, the message says. Share

Power outages in Ukraine

After the strikes of the Russian Federation on energy in the spring of this year, the situation with power outages remains difficult. Over 80% of electricity generation in Ukraine was destroyed due to shelling.

Because of this, the energy industry was forced to introduce stabilising outages — it can be both scheduled and emergency regimes. External ones are introduced in the event that electricity consumption exceeds the limits set for the day.

Due to the significant electricity consumption in Khmelnytskyi, they were forced to reduce the number of trolleybuses on the routes.