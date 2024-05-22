Power outages in four Ukrainian regions to begin earlier

On May 22, power outages in Kyiv and four other regions will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Power outages will begin one hour earlier in four regions of Ukraine

On May 22, outages will be in effect from 19:00 to 24:00 in Kyiv, Odesa, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Kyiv and Kyiv, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk region: according to the Ukrenergo's instructions, today's outages schedules will be in effect from 19:00 to 24:00, the message says. Share

It should be noted that in the morning "Ukrenergo" warned that the power outages for the population and industry on May 22 will begin at 8:00 p.m. Although, the previous evening, consumption restrictions were announced from 18:00.

Cloudiness, which interferes with the operation of solar power systems, was cited as the reason for adjusting light schedules.

Why power outages are used in Ukraine?

Since the end of March, the Russian army has resumed massive attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine. In particular, the Burshtyn, Ladyzhyn, Zmiiv and Trypillia TPPs and two hydroelectric power plants were destroyed.

In general, the government estimates the loss of generating capacity at the level of 8 GW.

Due to the shortage of capacity due to the shelling, the energy system operator NEC "Ukrenergo" began to restrict energy supply to industry from the beginning of May, and from May 14, the restriction of electricity supply was extended to household consumers.