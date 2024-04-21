According to the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy, Svitlana Grinchuk, the department is currently discussing the revision of electricity tariffs.

What is known about the probable increase in electricity tariffs

Today, the decision has not yet been made, calculations are still ongoing, discussions are ongoing. At the same time, I want to remind you that we have a preferential mechanism for household consumers, — said Grinchuk.

According to her, this mechanism will continue to operate.

At the same time, a slight increase in tariffs is possible, but this is currently only being discussed. If it does happen, it will be insignificant enough for consumers and the preferential mechanism that compensates the cost of electricity for household consumers will continue to operate, the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy promised.

How the Ministry of Energy assesses the situation after the attacks of the Russian army on the energy system

Grinchuk stressed that the Ministry of Energy is currently assessing the critical facilities of the energy system damaged by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, which can be restored.

She added that the agency is working with international partners to supply the necessary equipment, who are looking for it among their own reserves.

Grynchuk also noted that they are trying to assess how exactly and to what extent the energy infrastructure can be restored in the shortest period before the next heating season.