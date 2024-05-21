NYT: Electricity outages to cause serious threat to Ukraine's defence industry

After active Russian attacks, Ukraine once again faced a huge problem of electricity supply. The government has already introduced blackout schedules, but this could be a new blow to the country's defence industry, writes The New York Times.

Power outages may cause new problems for Ukraine

According to the DTEK chief Maksym Tymchenko, this is another front line in the war. He noted that the company's employees are participating in a "race against time" to restore electricity supply to consumers.

The NYT editors underlined that power outages could affect civilians and become a severe challenge to the defence industry of Ukraine when it should work extremely actively.

This certainly slows down production and makes it more expensive. It is easier for the civilian population to survive without electricity, but for military production during the war, its availability is critically important, said Oleksandr Dmitriev, who coordinates efforts to provide the military with weapons and other equipment. Share

Ukraine is counting on the help of its allies

The DTEK management asks the partners of official Kyiv to provide Ukraine with used equipment that they no longer need.

As experts note, it is impossible to buy or order the production of new equipment quickly.

The only way is to get used equipment from countries that no longer need it, and for this only their political will is needed, explained Pavlo Bilodid, the DTEK press secretary. Share

Also, a larger number of air defence systems, especially Patriot, can save the situation in Ukraine by protecting its energy system and resisting the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently said that only two Patriots for the Kharkiv region can significantly help protect lives from Russian terror.

The president also asked Ukrainians and businesses to use electricity responsibly.