Current electricity outages in Ukraine may last until August, official says

Yuriy Boyko, an adviser to the Ukrainian PM and a member of the NEC "Ukrenergo" supervisory board, commented on the energy industry situation.

The winter will be "inevitably difficult"

According to Yuri Boyko, such restrictions could have started a little later if the weather had not been so cold.

As the temperature dropped, the population began to actively use heating devices, creating a deficit in the energy system, even considering the active import of electricity.

If we talk about the restrictions that started a day ago, then we will have to live in these conditions, according to my estimates, until August. In August-September, I expect a slight improvement due to a variety of factors, — Boyko said.

In particular, during this period, nuclear generation will come out of the active phase of repairs, and there will still be a large amount of solar generation in the power system.

The still-warm but no longer hot weather will also decrease the load on the power system.

He emphasised that winter will be "inevitably difficult," and there is no chance to entirely restore the generation destroyed in two months. He also said that it will not be possible to avoid energy system shortages in winter, even in warm weather.

Ukrenergo warned about power outages in Ukraine

There is a significant deficit in Ukraine's energy system due to the cold weather. All regions of Ukraine will have scheduled restrictions for household and industrial consumers, such as hourly outage schedules.

This will help make controlled outages more predictable for consumers, and the operation of the power system more secure, the message says.

In addition, it is indicated that the "Ukrenergo" dispatch centre has already submitted consumption limits for each region.

All the necessary data on exactly how consumption restrictions will work in every region in the consumer's account, on the official websites of regional energy operators, as well as on their pages in social networks.

It is essential to understand that the main reason for the restrictions is increased electricity consumption during the cold season.