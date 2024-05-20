Ukraine's state energy operator cancels daytime outages

"Ukrenergo" cancelled consumption restrictions in all regions on May 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This became possible due to the reduction of cloud cover in all regions.

When will the electricity be outaged in Ukraine?

As noted in the press service, today, from 00:00 to 11:00, hourly shutdown schedules for industrial and household consumers were in effect in all regions of Ukraine.

At the same time, during the day, industrial and rooftop solar power plants increased production volumes, and accordingly, the deficit in the emergy grim decreased. Also, the Ukrainian enegry system, at the request of the Polish grim system operator, is now accepting surplus electricity from this country.

In the evening, hourly outage schedules for industrial and household consumers will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

What is known about outage schedules in Ukraine

According to "Ukrenergo," schedules of hourly outages can be applied to reduce consumption when exceeding the defined volume limits for each region.

The dispatch center of "Ukrenergo" provides these limits to each regional energy company the day before. If the area consumes within the proven limit, outages may not apply. If the limit is exceeded, outages will occur according to the schedule published by regional energy operators.

Information on when outages can be applied can be found in the user's office, on the official websites of regional energy operators, and their social network pages.