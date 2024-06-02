Ukraine applies emergency power outages: details
Ukraine applies emergency power outages: details

"Ukrenergo" reported that, given the difficult situation in Ukraine's energy system, emergency power outages will be applied on June 2.

What is known about the use of emergency outages

Ukrenergo noted that emergency power outages are currently active in the Kyiv region and five other regions of Ukraine.

Emergency shutdowns: Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk region, Donetsk region, DTEK representatives emphasised.

Energy experts emphasise that, unfortunately, the difficult situation in the energy system after the Russian Federation's shelling continues.

Therefore, according to the instructions of "Ukrenergo", emergency outages are applied. Energy workers across the country are doing everything possible to stabilise the situation, the company emphasised.

Which Ukrainian regions are to be outraged?

In addition, according to regional energy, emergency outages schedules have been introduced in Sumy region.

The situation is similar in Mykolaiv and Chernihiv regions.

Poltava and Cherkasy regions have also been added to the list of regions where emergency shutdowns have been implemented.

On the night of June 1, the Russian army attacked two DTEK thermal power plants and seriously damaged the equipment.

Director General of Yasno, Serhiy Kovalenko, noted that outages are applied throughout Ukraine.

