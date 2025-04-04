Top NATO General Cavoli Assesses Ukraine's Chances of Winning the War

According to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, US General Christopher Cavoli, Ukraine can still defeat the Russian army on the battlefield and win the war. Despite this, he assumes that it will be extremely difficult to liberate all the occupied territories from the enemy.

Ukraine is not doomed to defeat

Cavoli made the statement during a hearing before the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

According to the general, there is nothing inevitable in war.

The Ukrainians are currently in very strong defensive positions, and are slowly improving their ability to generate force and consolidate these positions. Christopher Cavoli Supreme Allied Commander Europe, American general

Against this background, the general frankly admitted that as of today, it is "difficult for him to imagine a major Ukrainian offensive."

Cavoli stressed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine currently do not have the forces to liberate "every square inch" of Ukraine's territory from Russian occupation.

"But it's equally hard to imagine Ukraine collapsing and losing this conflict. I don't think Ukrainian defeat is inevitable," the American general added. Share

Cavoli also drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have evolved "from a soldier with a rifle to a truly serious modern military force."