Top NATO General Cavoli Assesses Ukraine's Chances of Winning the War
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Top NATO General Cavoli Assesses Ukraine's Chances of Winning the War

Ukraine is not doomed to defeat
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, US General Christopher Cavoli, Ukraine can still defeat the Russian army on the battlefield and win the war. Despite this, he assumes that it will be extremely difficult to liberate all the occupied territories from the enemy.

Points of attention

  • General Cavoli admits that a major Ukrainian offensive is currently challenging to imagine due to the lack of sufficient forces to liberate all of Ukraine's territory from Russian occupation.
  • While acknowledging the difficulties, Cavoli is optimistic and does not believe that Ukrainian defeat is inevitable, stressing the transformation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces into a modern military force.

Ukraine is not doomed to defeat

Cavoli made the statement during a hearing before the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

According to the general, there is nothing inevitable in war.

The Ukrainians are currently in very strong defensive positions, and are slowly improving their ability to generate force and consolidate these positions.

Christopher Cavoli

Christopher Cavoli

Supreme Allied Commander Europe, American general

Against this background, the general frankly admitted that as of today, it is "difficult for him to imagine a major Ukrainian offensive."

Cavoli stressed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine currently do not have the forces to liberate "every square inch" of Ukraine's territory from Russian occupation.

"But it's equally hard to imagine Ukraine collapsing and losing this conflict. I don't think Ukrainian defeat is inevitable," the American general added.

Cavoli also drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have evolved "from a soldier with a rifle to a truly serious modern military force."

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When Russia could attack NATO — German intelligence forecast
Russia may still start a war against NATO
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Can NATO defeat Russia without US help — expert analysis
NATO is now much stronger than Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?