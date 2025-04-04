Top NATO General Cavoli Assesses Ukraine's Chances of Winning the War

According to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, US General Christopher Cavoli, Ukraine can still defeat the Russian army on the battlefield and win the war. Despite this, he assumes that it will be extremely difficult to liberate all the occupied territories from the enemy.
Points of attention
- General Cavoli admits that a major Ukrainian offensive is currently challenging to imagine due to the lack of sufficient forces to liberate all of Ukraine's territory from Russian occupation.
- While acknowledging the difficulties, Cavoli is optimistic and does not believe that Ukrainian defeat is inevitable, stressing the transformation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces into a modern military force.
Ukraine is not doomed to defeat
Cavoli made the statement during a hearing before the US Senate Armed Services Committee.
According to the general, there is nothing inevitable in war.
Against this background, the general frankly admitted that as of today, it is "difficult for him to imagine a major Ukrainian offensive."
Cavoli stressed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine currently do not have the forces to liberate "every square inch" of Ukraine's territory from Russian occupation.
Cavoli also drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have evolved "from a soldier with a rifle to a truly serious modern military force."
