In the event of the US withdrawal from the Alliance, NATO countries will still have a powerful military potential that can protect them during a possible war with Russia. Turkey and its decisions in this context can play one of the main roles.
Points of attention
- Austrian military expert Gustav Gressel's warning about Russia potentially having more soldiers reveals a concerning factor in the scenario of a NATO-Russia conflict.
- Analysis of the numerical discrepancies in manpower, tanks, fighter jets, and artillery between NATO countries and Russia showcases the Alliance's superiority.
NATO is now much stronger than Russia
What is important to understand is that the armies of NATO member countries number over 2 million soldiers, while the aggressor countries of the Russian Federation currently have half the number of personnel.
As for tanks, the Alliance has about 6,700 of them, and Putin can only use 2,900.
Austrian military expert Gustav Gressel made a statement on this matter.
He warned that Russia may have more soldiers than is currently known.
According to experts, in the event of a war between NATO and Russia, Turkey may refuse to participate and provide military assistance due to its proximity to Moscow.
