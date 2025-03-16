NATO is secretly preparing for several catastrophic scenarios
NATO is secretly preparing for several catastrophic scenarios

What are the Alliance members preparing for?
Source:  Business Insider

As Business Insider has learned, NATO experts are currently trying to predict some of the most potentially catastrophic scenarios the Alliance could face in the future, including an invasion by an aggressor country, Russia.

Points of attention

  • Research areas also encompass scenarios like nuclear warhead explosions in space, biological weapons that edit DNA genes, conflicts over resources, and attacks on peacekeeping forces.
  • NATO's preparations involve testing scenarios like missile strikes on alliance members, emphasizing the importance of readiness and strategic planning for potential threats.

What are the Alliance members preparing for?

According to journalists, employees of the NATO Defense College in Rome are trying to find early signs and "weak signals" that could threaten NATO's security in the future.

A statement on this occasion was made by Florence Gaub, director of the research department at the Defense College.

"We are looking for something that is changing, that is moving in a different direction than expected or predicted," she said.

As it turned out, NATO experts use various working methods, including brainstorming and scenario exercises with officials from the bloc.

Currently, experts have focused on the following areas of research:

  • possible explosion of a nuclear warhead in space;

  • panic caused by speculation about biological weapons that edit DNA genes;

  • war between Egypt and Ethiopia over the Nile;

  • Russia's use of acoustic weapons against peacekeeping forces in Ukraine;

  • NATO tests a missile strike on one of the alliance members.

