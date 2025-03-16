NATO is secretly preparing for several catastrophic scenarios

As Business Insider has learned, NATO experts are currently trying to predict some of the most potentially catastrophic scenarios the Alliance could face in the future, including an invasion by an aggressor country, Russia.

What are the Alliance members preparing for?

According to journalists, employees of the NATO Defense College in Rome are trying to find early signs and "weak signals" that could threaten NATO's security in the future.

A statement on this occasion was made by Florence Gaub, director of the research department at the Defense College.

"We are looking for something that is changing, that is moving in a different direction than expected or predicted," she said. Share

As it turned out, NATO experts use various working methods, including brainstorming and scenario exercises with officials from the bloc.

Currently, experts have focused on the following areas of research: