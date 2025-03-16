Scandal around Voice of America. Trump explains unexpected decision

The team of American leader Donald Trump has voiced a list of complaints against the Voice of America broadcaster and thus "explained" why it decided to block its funding.

Trump commented on the decision to stop funding for Voice of America

What is important to understand is that on March 15, it became known that many Voice of America employees were placed on "administrative" leave without the right to access their emails and perform their work.

After a loud scandal broke out, the White House decided to explain its unexpected decision.

Against this backdrop, Donald Trump's team has announced a series of claims against the Voice of America. Among the accusations are "violation of journalistic standards and avoidance of responsibility."

In particular, these are the following cases:

5 years ago, the broadcaster wrote about a possible "Russian trace" in the scandal with the laptop of former US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, which the Trump administration perceived as an attempt to "hide the truth."

Voice of America management urged employees not to call Hamas and its members terrorists, "except when quoting official statements."

In 2019, the broadcaster released a story about transgender migrants seeking asylum in the United States.