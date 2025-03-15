"This is a lie." Journalists analyzed Trump's new statement about Ukraine
"This is a lie." Journalists analyzed Trump's new statement about Ukraine

Trump is spreading disinformation again
Читати українською
Source:  Forbes

After talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump began claiming that the Russian army had surrounded thousands of Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region, but this is not true.

Points of attention

  • Trump's dissemination of misinformation sparks controversy and challenges the accuracy of his statements on international affairs.
  • The counteroffensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk aimed at thwarting Russian plans and regaining control of territories occupied by Russia.

Trump is spreading disinformation again

"It's just that right now, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are completely surrounded by Russian soldiers and in a very bad and vulnerable position," the US president wrote on March 14.

However, in reality, there was no encirclement — at the beginning of the week, about 10,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters were evacuated, leaving their positions in Kursk amid the approach of a large number of Russian occupiers.

This is a lie, — Kriegsforscher, a Ukrainian drone operator who participated in the battles near Kursk, responded to Trump's statement.

Tatarigami, founder of the analytical group Frontelligence Insight, noted that the information about the environment is not true.

As a reminder, on August 6, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a counteroffensive on Kurshchyna with the aim of capturing part of Russian land, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could later exchange for territories occupied by Russia.

In addition, in this way, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thwarted another offensive that the Russian army planned to carry out on Ukrainian territories.

