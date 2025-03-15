Ceasefire. Trump announced an important day

According to US leader Donald Trump, more important information regarding a possible ceasefire in Ukraine will be known on March 17. Thus, the US president hinted that Russia will officially announce its decision on this matter.

Trump made a new statement on the ceasefire

The journalist asked the head of the White House what the current situation is with the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to Donald Trump, "everything is going well."

As you know, we have a ceasefire agreement with the Ukrainian side, and we are trying to reach the same agreement with Russia. And I think so far everything has been going well. On Monday (March 17 — ed.) we will know a little more, and hopefully everything will be fine. Donald Trump President of the United States

Despite this, the American leader did not want to directly answer questions about measures in response to Russia's violation of the ceasefire, but once again stated that he believed in Vladimir Putin's agreement.

In addition, Donald Trump explained why he promised to end the war within 24 hours if he understood that this was impossible to do.