Ceasefire. Trump announced an important day

According to US leader Donald Trump, more important information regarding a possible ceasefire in Ukraine will be known on March 17. Thus, the US president hinted that Russia will officially announce its decision on this matter.
Points of attention
- Despite avoiding direct responses on measures against Russia's violations, Trump reaffirms his belief in reaching an agreement with Putin.
- Trump clarifies his previous statement about ending the war within 24 hours, emphasizing his desire for peace despite being sarcastic.
Trump made a new statement on the ceasefire
The journalist asked the head of the White House what the current situation is with the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.
According to Donald Trump, "everything is going well."
Despite this, the American leader did not want to directly answer questions about measures in response to Russia's violation of the ceasefire, but once again stated that he believed in Vladimir Putin's agreement.
In addition, Donald Trump explained why he promised to end the war within 24 hours if he understood that this was impossible to do.
