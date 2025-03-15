Ceasefire. Trump announced an important day
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ceasefire. Trump announced an important day

Trump made a new statement on the ceasefire
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to US leader Donald Trump, more important information regarding a possible ceasefire in Ukraine will be known on March 17. Thus, the US president hinted that Russia will officially announce its decision on this matter.

Points of attention

  • Despite avoiding direct responses on measures against Russia's violations, Trump reaffirms his belief in reaching an agreement with Putin.
  • Trump clarifies his previous statement about ending the war within 24 hours, emphasizing his desire for peace despite being sarcastic.

Trump made a new statement on the ceasefire

The journalist asked the head of the White House what the current situation is with the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to Donald Trump, "everything is going well."

As you know, we have a ceasefire agreement with the Ukrainian side, and we are trying to reach the same agreement with Russia. And I think so far everything has been going well. On Monday (March 17 — ed.) we will know a little more, and hopefully everything will be fine.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Despite this, the American leader did not want to directly answer questions about measures in response to Russia's violation of the ceasefire, but once again stated that he believed in Vladimir Putin's agreement.

In addition, Donald Trump explained why he promised to end the war within 24 hours if he understood that this was impossible to do.

Well, I was being a little sarcastic when I said that. I wouldn't finish it. What I meant was that I would like to finish it, and I think I could.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
End of the war. Putin decided to deceive Trump
Putin only imitates the desire for peace
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin gave Trump new signals regarding ceasefire
What is known about the negotiations between Putin and Witkoff?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"A very good chance." Trump announced the results of talks with Putin
Trump spoke about talks with Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?