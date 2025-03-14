Putin gave Trump new signals regarding ceasefire

In the evening, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin received US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff. They discussed Washington's official proposal for a 30-day ceasefire on the front.
Points of attention
- US National Security Advisor Mike Walz expressed 'cautious optimism' following the talks with the Ukrainian delegation and Putin's ceasefire conditions statement.
- The ongoing discussions and signals exchanged between Putin and Trump indicate potential progress towards a ceasefire agreement.
What is known about the negotiations between Putin and Witkoff?
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on this issue on March 14.
According to him, "additional signals" were transmitted to US President Donald Trump through US special envoy Steve Witkoff.
However, the representative of the Russian dictator has not yet said what exactly this is about.
As mentioned earlier, Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on the morning of March 13, two days after the talks between Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah, which resulted in Kyiv agreeing to a 30-day ceasefire.
Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Walz said that the US President's team has "cautious optimism" after the latest meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Jeddah and Vladimir Putin's statement regarding his ceasefire conditions.
