Putin gave Trump new signals regarding ceasefire
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin gave Trump new signals regarding ceasefire

What is known about the negotiations between Putin and Witkoff?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In the evening, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin received US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff. They discussed Washington's official proposal for a 30-day ceasefire on the front.

Points of attention

  • US National Security Advisor Mike Walz expressed 'cautious optimism' following the talks with the Ukrainian delegation and Putin's ceasefire conditions statement.
  • The ongoing discussions and signals exchanged between Putin and Trump indicate potential progress towards a ceasefire agreement.

What is known about the negotiations between Putin and Witkoff?

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on this issue on March 14.

According to him, "additional signals" were transmitted to US President Donald Trump through US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

He (Witkoff — ed.) was here yesterday, late yesterday evening he was received by President Putin. Additional information was provided to the Russian side. And also, actually, through Witkoff, Putin transmitted information and additional signals to President Trump.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

However, the representative of the Russian dictator has not yet said what exactly this is about.

As mentioned earlier, Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on the morning of March 13, two days after the talks between Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah, which resulted in Kyiv agreeing to a 30-day ceasefire.

Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Walz said that the US President's team has "cautious optimism" after the latest meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Jeddah and Vladimir Putin's statement regarding his ceasefire conditions.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump was briefed on Putin's real plans for Ukraine
Putin is trying to fool Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
40 billion euros for Ukraine. What is known about the secret EU proposal
EU wants to save military aid for Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ceasefire. Podoliak issues warning to Ukrainians
Podoliak made a statement regarding a possible ceasefire

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?