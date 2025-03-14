Putin gave Trump new signals regarding ceasefire

In the evening, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin received US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff. They discussed Washington's official proposal for a 30-day ceasefire on the front.

What is known about the negotiations between Putin and Witkoff?

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on this issue on March 14.

According to him, "additional signals" were transmitted to US President Donald Trump through US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

He (Witkoff — ed.) was here yesterday, late yesterday evening he was received by President Putin. Additional information was provided to the Russian side. And also, actually, through Witkoff, Putin transmitted information and additional signals to President Trump. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

However, the representative of the Russian dictator has not yet said what exactly this is about.

As mentioned earlier, Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on the morning of March 13, two days after the talks between Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah, which resulted in Kyiv agreeing to a 30-day ceasefire.