40 billion euros for Ukraine. What is known about the secret EU proposal
EU wants to save military aid for Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Euractiv

As journalists have learned, official Brussels is proposing to create a fund to provide Ukraine with military aid worth between 20 and 40 billion euros on a voluntary basis. One of the main goals is to avoid any veto from the team of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban.

Points of attention

  • Hungary's refusal to support Ukraine has limited the EU's decisions in the past, leading to a revised proposal to include 'participating Member States'.
  • Countries are encouraged to provide military support to Ukraine, with the proposed amount ranging from 20 to 40 billion euros, depending on Ukraine's needs.

EU wants to save military aid for Ukraine

Insiders of the publication claim that back in February, the European Union diplomatic service called for the creation of a scheme at the level of member states to provide Ukraine with additional ammunition.

However, at that time, the amount of funds needed to implement these goals was not known.

Official Brussels is limited in many of its decisions and actions regarding Ukraine due to Hungary's continued refusal to support Ukraine.

Given this obstacle, the proposal was rewritten so that "participating Member States" could join.

The latest version of the proposal states that countries are encouraged to provide military support to Ukraine in 2025 for an initial amount of at least 20 billion euros, which could increase to 40 billion euros depending on Ukraine's needs.

To implement this plan, the first step needs to be taken, namely: Kyiv's allies must agree and allocate 5 billion euros for 2 million large-caliber artillery ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2025.

