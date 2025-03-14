Trump was briefed on Putin's real plans for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump was briefed on Putin's real plans for Ukraine

Putin is trying to fool Trump
Читати українською
Source:  The Washington Post

US intelligence has concluded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not abandoned his intention to seize all of Ukraine, despite the United States doing everything possible to stop the war. The intelligence community has already reported the illegitimate Kremlin leader's intentions to US leader Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • Trump considers imposing tough sanctions against Russia if it doesn't agree to end the war
  • Increasing tensions between US and Russia over Putin's intentions for Ukraine

Putin is trying to fool Trump

According to insider journalists, one of the secret assessments indicates that the Russian dictator is still determined to capture Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

American intelligence officials have warned Donald Trump's team that Putin, even if he agrees to a temporary ceasefire, will use it to rebuild and rearm his army.

According to experts, the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, will most likely violate the terms of the agreement by creating a provocation for which it will accuse Ukraine.

Intelligence is cautious about what terms Putin might agree to for peace. But they acknowledge that there is no sign that the Russian leader has backed down from his demand to bring Ukraine into the Russian orbit.

What is important to understand is that some of the assessments of American intelligence officials regarding Putin's intransigence seem to irritate the head of the White House.

Trump and members of his team have raised the possibility of imposing tough new sanctions against Russia in recent days if it refuses to agree to end the war.

It is currently unknown exactly what these sanctions will be, although the US president has said they "could be devastating."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Journalists found out who is inciting Trump against Ukraine
Vance could permanently ruin Trump-Ukraine relations
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Iran publicly humiliated Putin and Trump
Iran has issued a new challenge to the US and Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
End of the war. Putin decided to deceive Trump
Putin only imitates the desire for peace

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?