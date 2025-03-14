US intelligence has concluded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not abandoned his intention to seize all of Ukraine, despite the United States doing everything possible to stop the war. The intelligence community has already reported the illegitimate Kremlin leader's intentions to US leader Donald Trump.

Putin is trying to fool Trump

According to insider journalists, one of the secret assessments indicates that the Russian dictator is still determined to capture Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

American intelligence officials have warned Donald Trump's team that Putin, even if he agrees to a temporary ceasefire, will use it to rebuild and rearm his army.

According to experts, the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, will most likely violate the terms of the agreement by creating a provocation for which it will accuse Ukraine.

Intelligence is cautious about what terms Putin might agree to for peace. But they acknowledge that there is no sign that the Russian leader has backed down from his demand to bring Ukraine into the Russian orbit. Share

What is important to understand is that some of the assessments of American intelligence officials regarding Putin's intransigence seem to irritate the head of the White House.

Trump and members of his team have raised the possibility of imposing tough new sanctions against Russia in recent days if it refuses to agree to end the war.

It is currently unknown exactly what these sanctions will be, although the US president has said they "could be devastating."