Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has officially confirmed that he is not going to negotiate with US President Donald Trump's team regarding the nuclear deal, which Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has tried his best to facilitate.

Iran has issued a new challenge to the US and Russia

Recently, Donald Trump said that there are two ways to deal with Iran: militarily or by signing a special agreement.

According to the US president, his main goal is to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Despite this, Khamenei said the White House had begun a fight to "impose its own expectations."

The insistence of some bully governments on negotiations is not aimed at solving problems... Negotiations for them are a way to put forward new demands, and it is not only about Iran's nuclear program... Iran will certainly not accept their expectations. Ali Khamenei Supreme Leader of Iran

Journalists are drawing attention to the fact that Trump has once again resumed the "maximum pressure" campaign that was used during his first presidential term.

The US president is doing everything he can to isolate Iran from the global economy and reduce its oil exports to zero.