"Great relationship." Trump responded to a new scandal in the White House

Recently, journalists learned that billionaire Elon Musk and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a falling out in the White House. However, US President Donald Trump claims that this never happened, and that his team members maintain a “great relationship.”

Trump is hiding the truth about the situation in the White House

As journalists managed to find out, on March 6, a heated meeting of the Donald Trump government took place in the office of the US President.

During it, ministers, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, began a dispute with billionaire Elon Musk over his approach to reducing civil servants.

According to insiders, the US Secretary of State was furious that he had to de facto close an entire agency, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), all because of Elon Musk's intervention.

The latter told Rubio that he was "good on television," implying that he was incapable of anything else.

Donald Trump sat back in his chair with his arms folded the entire time. He later intervened in the conflict to defend Rubio, who he said was doing a "great job."

However, the US president currently claims that there was no scandal in the White House.

Ilona and Marko have a great relationship. Any statement other than this is fake news. Donald Trump President of the United States