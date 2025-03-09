American billionaire and member of the US President's team, Elon Musk, has begun claiming that his Starlink system is supposedly the foundation of the Ukrainian army. According to the businessman, if he turns it off, the front line of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will supposedly "fall apart."

Musk believes in his exceptional role in the Russian-Ukrainian war

The American billionaire recalled an incident when he allegedly “challenged” Putin to a one-on-one physical fight over Ukraine.

Moreover, Elon Musk continues to insist that his Starlink system is the basis of the Ukrainian army.

Their entire front line will collapse if I turn it off. What makes me sick is years of stalemate in which Ukraine will inevitably lose. Anyone who really cares, really thinks, and really understands wants this meat grinder to stop. Peace now! Elon Musk American billionaire and members of Donald Trump's team

