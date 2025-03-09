"I challenged Putin." Musk made a loud statement about Ukraine

American billionaire and member of the US President's team, Elon Musk, has begun claiming that his Starlink system is supposedly the foundation of the Ukrainian army. According to the businessman, if he turns it off, the front line of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will supposedly "fall apart."
Musk believes in his exceptional role in the Russian-Ukrainian war
The American billionaire recalled an incident when he allegedly “challenged” Putin to a one-on-one physical fight over Ukraine.
Moreover, Elon Musk continues to insist that his Starlink system is the basis of the Ukrainian army.
What is important to understand is that Elon Musk's new scandalous statements came after Donald Trump ordered the suspension of military aid to Ukraine and the significant restriction of intelligence sharing.
