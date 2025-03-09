"I challenged Putin." Musk made a loud statement about Ukraine
Musk believes in his exceptional role in the Russian-Ukrainian war
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

American billionaire and member of the US President's team, Elon Musk, has begun claiming that his Starlink system is supposedly the foundation of the Ukrainian army. According to the businessman, if he turns it off, the front line of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will supposedly "fall apart."

  • Musk's controversial remarks, including a reported challenge to Putin for a one-on-one physical fight over Ukraine, have stirred up discussions about his influence and involvement in global politics.
  • The timing of Musk's statements coincides with Donald Trump's decisions to halt military aid to Ukraine and restrict intelligence sharing, adding complexity to the geopolitical landscape.

The American billionaire recalled an incident when he allegedly “challenged” Putin to a one-on-one physical fight over Ukraine.

Moreover, Elon Musk continues to insist that his Starlink system is the basis of the Ukrainian army.

Their entire front line will collapse if I turn it off. What makes me sick is years of stalemate in which Ukraine will inevitably lose. Anyone who really cares, really thinks, and really understands wants this meat grinder to stop. Peace now!

Elon Musk

Elon Musk

American billionaire and members of Donald Trump's team

Photo: screenshot

What is important to understand is that Elon Musk's new scandalous statements came after Donald Trump ordered the suspension of military aid to Ukraine and the significant restriction of intelligence sharing.

