Public figure and co-founder of the Nova Kraina platform, Valeriy Pekar, has issued an important warning to all Ukrainians. He points out that the coming weeks will be very difficult, as the administration of US President Donald Trump is launching a large-scale information attack against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The information attack may involve spreading cynical narratives about Ukraine, including false claims and propaganda, to serve Trump's agenda.
- Ukrainians are urged to stay resilient in the face of adversity and not succumb to pressure, as the situation unfolds amidst geopolitical tensions.
What to expect next from Trump and his team
As Valeriy Pekar notes, the White House may start using many cynical Russian narratives, for example, the following:
Ukraine is an artificially created country, it should not exist;
Ukraine was created together by the Austrian General Staff and USAID;
Ukraine is populated mainly by Russians who want to go home to Russia;
Ukraine is a dictatorship that has never had elections and is ruled by Nazis;
Weapons of mass destruction are being illegally produced in Ukraine. (And former US President Joe Biden is to blame for all of this.)
What is important to understand is that the main problem is that Donald Trump does not want to use leverage on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Pekar emphasizes that the US president is actually afraid of the collapse of the Russian regime, because Russia needs to be preserved and used against China.
According to Valeriy Pekar, one cannot believe that Ukrainian compliance will lead to an increase in military aid.
What is important to understand is that any thanks and apologies will not help, because Trump has long decided to stop aid to Ukraine, believing that this will stop the war.
