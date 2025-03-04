Public figure and co-founder of the Nova Kraina platform, Valeriy Pekar, has issued an important warning to all Ukrainians. He points out that the coming weeks will be very difficult, as the administration of US President Donald Trump is launching a large-scale information attack against Ukraine.

What to expect next from Trump and his team

As Valeriy Pekar notes, the White House may start using many cynical Russian narratives, for example, the following:

Ukraine is an artificially created country, it should not exist;

Ukraine was created together by the Austrian General Staff and USAID;

Ukraine is populated mainly by Russians who want to go home to Russia;

Ukraine is a dictatorship that has never had elections and is ruled by Nazis;

Weapons of mass destruction are being illegally produced in Ukraine. (And former US President Joe Biden is to blame for all of this.)

The next few weeks will be very difficult. It will seem that we have all been betrayed, because America has openly sided with the enemy, and Europe is not waking up. This is part of Trump's peace plan. He needs to end the war immediately, and Putin is not ready for negotiations — he is only ready to accept Ukrainian surrender in the form of demilitarization, "denazification" and the return of Russian agents to the public sphere in order to deploy something intermediate between the Ichkerian and Georgian scenarios. Valery Pekar Public figure and co-founder of the “New Country” platform

What is important to understand is that the main problem is that Donald Trump does not want to use leverage on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Pekar emphasizes that the US president is actually afraid of the collapse of the Russian regime, because Russia needs to be preserved and used against China.

All we can do is prove that we are no more, but less capable of pressure. That we cannot give in to pressure, because it means giving up the lives of our friends, relatives, maybe our own. I see that many of you do not believe in the possibility of Bucha and Mariupol throughout the country, but believe in the courtesy and decency of the Russian occupation troops. I do not know what it takes to make these people believe. This happened a hundred years ago. Share

According to Valeriy Pekar, one cannot believe that Ukrainian compliance will lead to an increase in military aid.

What is important to understand is that any thanks and apologies will not help, because Trump has long decided to stop aid to Ukraine, believing that this will stop the war.