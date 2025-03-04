"Serious proposal." Vance made a new demand to Zelensky
"Serious proposal." Vance made a new demand to Zelensky

Vance says door is still open for Ukraine
Source:  Fox News

US Vice President J.D. Vance made it clear that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has the opportunity to return to negotiations with the White House to end the war if he has a “serious proposal” on the matter.

  • The door remains open for Ukraine to engage in dialogue with the US if Zelensky shows willingness to address the key details of a peace plan.
  • J.D. Vance underscores the significance of Zelensky's active involvement in discussions to reach a resolution, indicating ongoing efforts with Russian counterparts and allies.

Vance says door is still open for Ukraine

Donald Trump's henchman continues to cynically lie that Volodymyr Zelensky has demonstrated a clear unwillingness to participate in the peace process.

However, he did not provide any confirmation of his words.

Journalists asked Vance if the Ukrainian leader still had a chance to return to the White House if he said he was ready to discuss a peace plan.

According to the US vice president, if Zelensky "seriously addresses the details," Donald Trump's team will be determined to resume dialogue with Kyiv on this issue.

I think if he called and had a serious proposal about how he was going to engage in the process. Listen, there are details that really matter that we're already working on with the Russians. We've talked to some of our allies, he needs to be seriously involved in discussing the details.

J.D. Vance

J.D. Vance

Vice President of the United States

Against this background, Vance continues to assure that the US president does not simply accept the Russian dictator's statements as truth — Trump is allegedly holding negotiations with the Russians, where there are mutual concessions and the principle of "trust but verify" applies.

