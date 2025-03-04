Trump ordered a halt to all military aid to Ukraine — insiders
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump ordered a halt to all military aid to Ukraine — insiders

Trump decided to take revenge on Ukraine and Zelensky
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump has ordered the suspension of all military aid to Ukraine, according to anonymous sources, as he seeks to increase pressure on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a high-profile conflict in the White House.

Points of attention

  • The decision to block all ongoing military aid to Ukraine until the country demonstrates a good-faith commitment to peace underscores the uncertain future of US support for Ukraine.
  • By leaving Ukraine without crucial weapons, Trump's actions raise questions about his true intentions and potential alignment with Russian interests in the region.

Trump decided to take revenge on Ukraine and Zelensky

As one of the Pentagon insiders told journalists, the United States has blocked all ongoing military aid to Ukraine until Trump decides that the country's leaders demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace.

According to the latest data, the supply of all American military equipment that is not currently in Ukraine will be suspended.

This even includes weapons that are en route on planes and ships or waiting in transit zones in Poland.

Trump took office with $3.85 billion left over from the previous administration under the so-called presidential authority to reduce America’s weapons stockpiles. It remained unclear whether the Trump administration would actually use that money for Ukraine, especially given that the U.S. weapons stockpile is running low and needs to be replenished.

By leaving Ukraine without important weapons, Trump continues to pretend to want peace, but, as it turned out, on the terms of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Photo: screenshot

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin decided to get Trump to restart Nord Stream 2
Putin wants to resurrect Nord Stream 2
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The ball is in Zelensky's court. What Trump is counting on after the scandal in the White House
There is still a chance for reconciliation between Trump and Zelensky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?