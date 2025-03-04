US President Donald Trump has ordered the suspension of all military aid to Ukraine, according to anonymous sources, as he seeks to increase pressure on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a high-profile conflict in the White House.

Trump decided to take revenge on Ukraine and Zelensky

As one of the Pentagon insiders told journalists, the United States has blocked all ongoing military aid to Ukraine until Trump decides that the country's leaders demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace.

According to the latest data, the supply of all American military equipment that is not currently in Ukraine will be suspended.

This even includes weapons that are en route on planes and ships or waiting in transit zones in Poland.

Trump took office with $3.85 billion left over from the previous administration under the so-called presidential authority to reduce America’s weapons stockpiles. It remained unclear whether the Trump administration would actually use that money for Ukraine, especially given that the U.S. weapons stockpile is running low and needs to be replenished. Share

By leaving Ukraine without important weapons, Trump continues to pretend to want peace, but, as it turned out, on the terms of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.