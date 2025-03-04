US President Donald Trump has ordered the suspension of all military aid to Ukraine, according to anonymous sources, as he seeks to increase pressure on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a high-profile conflict in the White House.
- The decision to block all ongoing military aid to Ukraine until the country demonstrates a good-faith commitment to peace underscores the uncertain future of US support for Ukraine.
- By leaving Ukraine without crucial weapons, Trump's actions raise questions about his true intentions and potential alignment with Russian interests in the region.
Trump decided to take revenge on Ukraine and Zelensky
As one of the Pentagon insiders told journalists, the United States has blocked all ongoing military aid to Ukraine until Trump decides that the country's leaders demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace.
According to the latest data, the supply of all American military equipment that is not currently in Ukraine will be suspended.
This even includes weapons that are en route on planes and ships or waiting in transit zones in Poland.
By leaving Ukraine without important weapons, Trump continues to pretend to want peace, but, as it turned out, on the terms of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
