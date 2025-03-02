As the Financial Times has learned from its insiders, Matthias Warnig, a friend of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and former head of Nord Stream 2 AG, has already proposed to the US authorities to restart Nord Stream 2 with their participation.
Points of attention
- European leaders are aware of the negotiations surrounding Nord Stream 2, highlighting the complex geopolitical dynamics at play.
- The plan to revive Nord Stream 2 involves a covert effort to improve relations with Moscow and potentially impact the energy landscape in Europe.
Putin wants to resurrect Nord Stream 2
The publication's anonymous sources indicate that Warnig's plan involved connecting with the new US president's team through American businessmen.
This was to occur as part of a covert effort to help "end the war" in Ukraine and deepen economic ties between the US and Russia.
What is important to understand is that some members of Donald Trump's administration view the new plan by Putin and his henchmen as "part of an effort to restore relations with Moscow."
According to insiders, EU leaders have also learned about the discussions regarding Nord Stream 2 in recent weeks, and the heads of individual countries have held relevant negotiations.
More on the topic
