As the Financial Times has learned from its insiders, Matthias Warnig, a friend of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and former head of Nord Stream 2 AG, has already proposed to the US authorities to restart Nord Stream 2 with their participation.

Putin wants to resurrect Nord Stream 2

The publication's anonymous sources indicate that Warnig's plan involved connecting with the new US president's team through American businessmen.

This was to occur as part of a covert effort to help "end the war" in Ukraine and deepen economic ties between the US and Russia.

What is important to understand is that some members of Donald Trump's administration view the new plan by Putin and his henchmen as "part of an effort to restore relations with Moscow."

One consortium of investors led by the US has already developed the outlines of a deal with Gazprom after the possible lifting of sanctions.

According to insiders, EU leaders have also learned about the discussions regarding Nord Stream 2 in recent weeks, and the heads of individual countries have held relevant negotiations.

The implementation of Putin's new plan will face a number of obstacles, as it requires the US to lift sanctions against Russia, Russia to agree to resume gas supplies to Europe, and Germany to allow gas to flow to all potential buyers.