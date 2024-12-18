The US has adopted repeated sanctions for Nord Stream 2 — who is on the lists

On December 18, the US State Department announced the introduction of new sanctions against companies, vessels, and individuals already under restrictions due to their participation in the construction of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The US has imposed repeated sanctions for the construction of Nord Stream 2

This is stated in an official statement from the US State Department.

Today, the State Department is imposing sanctions on entities already designated under the Protecting European Energy Security Act (PEESA), as amended, for their involvement in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, as well as several new owners of previously sanctioned vessels. Share

In particular, 11 Russian companies, including Nord Stream 2 AG, MTV founder Matthias Warning, as well as 17 vessels, have been added to the sanctions list.

As reported, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline at the bottom of the Baltic Sea was not launched due to international sanctions imposed against Russia after the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Nord Stream 2 company lost the lawsuit in the EU Court of Justice

The EU Court of Justice has rejected a claim by Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, which sought to challenge EU regulations on the separation of gas pipelines.

The decision was published on the website of the European Court of Justice.

As noted, the lawsuit filed by Gazprom's Swiss subsidiary Nord Stream 2 AG concerned the application to it of exceptions to the unbundling of the gas supply system, which apply to gas pipelines whose construction was completed by the time the EU Gas Directive was adopted on May 23, 2019.