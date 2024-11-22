American businessman wants to buy "Nord Stream - 2"
American businessman wants to buy "Nord Stream - 2"

Nord Stream-2
Читати українською
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

American investor Steven Lynch is asking the US government to grant him permission to participate in the auction for the sale of the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream-2.

  • American businessman Steven Lynch requests US government permission to bid for Nord Stream-2, aiming for leverage in peace talks with Russia over Ukraine conflict.
  • Acquiring Nord Stream-2 could grant Lynch control over European energy supply and contribute to the shift away from fossil fuels.
  • Lynch's application to negotiate with US-sanctioned companies for the purchase highlights potential opportunities in the energy industry.
  • The auction for Nord Stream-2's sale is expected to attract other buyers tied to the Kremlin or Chinese companies, creating a competitive bidding environment.
  • With a strategic interest in influencing energy supply and geopolitical dynamics, Lynch's bid for Nord Stream-2 signifies a significant move in the sector.

What is known about the desire of an American businessman to buy Nord Stream-2

It is noted that Lynch previously lived in Russia and did business there.

The cost of the Russian gas pipeline is estimated at 11 billion dollars, but the American businessman believes that he will be able to buy it for a much lower price.

He expects that due to geopolitical risks, most other entrepreneurs will refuse to participate in the auction.

An entrepreneur from the USA wants to buy Nord Stream-2
Northern stream-2

Lynch notes that potential buyers will include companies affiliated with the Kremlin, as well as companies from China.

The auction is planned within the framework of the Swiss bankruptcy procedure. In the bankruptcy process of Nord Stream 2, a deadline of January has been set for debt restructuring, otherwise the gas pipeline will be liquidated.

Why an American businessman wants to buy Nord Stream-2

According to Lynch, the acquisition of the gas pipeline by persons from the United States will provide an important tool of influence on peace negotiations with Russia to end the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin.

The point is this: this is a unique opportunity for America and Europe to control the European energy supply until the end of the fossil fuel era, — Lynch is convinced.

Lynch already applied to the US Treasury Department for a license in February. This license will allow him to negotiate the construction of the pipeline with companies currently under US sanctions.

