American investor Steven Lynch is asking the US government to grant him permission to participate in the auction for the sale of the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream-2.

What is known about the desire of an American businessman to buy Nord Stream-2

It is noted that Lynch previously lived in Russia and did business there.

The cost of the Russian gas pipeline is estimated at 11 billion dollars, but the American businessman believes that he will be able to buy it for a much lower price.

He expects that due to geopolitical risks, most other entrepreneurs will refuse to participate in the auction.

Northern stream-2

Lynch notes that potential buyers will include companies affiliated with the Kremlin, as well as companies from China.

The auction is planned within the framework of the Swiss bankruptcy procedure. In the bankruptcy process of Nord Stream 2, a deadline of January has been set for debt restructuring, otherwise the gas pipeline will be liquidated.

Why an American businessman wants to buy Nord Stream-2

According to Lynch, the acquisition of the gas pipeline by persons from the United States will provide an important tool of influence on peace negotiations with Russia to end the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin.

The point is this: this is a unique opportunity for America and Europe to control the European energy supply until the end of the fossil fuel era, — Lynch is convinced. Share

Lynch already applied to the US Treasury Department for a license in February. This license will allow him to negotiate the construction of the pipeline with companies currently under US sanctions.