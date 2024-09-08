German leader Olaf Scholz has publicly promised that he and his team will do everything possible to establish the circumstances of the Russian Nord Stream pipeline bombings that took place 2 years ago.

Scholz commented on rumors about Ukraine's possible involvement in sabotage

Journalists asked the chancellor of Germany whether he had lost trust in Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky after insider information about Ukraine's possible involvement in the Nord Stream explosions began to spread actively in the media.

According to Olaf Scholzi, he currently has a "good relationship" with the President of Ukraine.

At the same time, it is absolutely clear to me that these things must be clarified. I am pleased that the Attorney General and our security agencies have made the progress that has been widely reported. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

The German leader also emphasized that the authorities of his country are determined to ensure that "nothing is hidden and that everything possible is done to bring those who did it to justice."

Where did the rumors about Ukraine's involvement come from?

A month ago, The Wall Street Journal published an article in which it was said that Ukrainian top officials were involved in blowing up a gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

According to journalists, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly approved the Nord Streams detonation operation, and then unsuccessfully tried to cancel it.

What's more, the material said that the operation allegedly took place under the supervision of the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny.