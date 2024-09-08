German leader Olaf Scholz has publicly promised that he and his team will do everything possible to establish the circumstances of the Russian Nord Stream pipeline bombings that took place 2 years ago.
Points of attention
- The chancellor of Germany promised that the truth about the sabotage will be revealed sooner or later.
- He also emphasized that he has a good relationship with the President of Ukraine.
- There was information about the possible involvement of Ukrainian top officials in the undermining of "Nord Streams", but without evidence.
Scholz commented on rumors about Ukraine's possible involvement in sabotage
Journalists asked the chancellor of Germany whether he had lost trust in Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky after insider information about Ukraine's possible involvement in the Nord Stream explosions began to spread actively in the media.
According to Olaf Scholzi, he currently has a "good relationship" with the President of Ukraine.
The German leader also emphasized that the authorities of his country are determined to ensure that "nothing is hidden and that everything possible is done to bring those who did it to justice."
Where did the rumors about Ukraine's involvement come from?
A month ago, The Wall Street Journal published an article in which it was said that Ukrainian top officials were involved in blowing up a gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.
According to journalists, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly approved the Nord Streams detonation operation, and then unsuccessfully tried to cancel it.
What's more, the material said that the operation allegedly took place under the supervision of the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny.
Also later, the German publication Spiegel reported that a citizen of Ukraine, who is suspected of sabotaging the Nord Stream-1 and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines, fled Poland.