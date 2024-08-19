The leader of the far-left German party BSW, Sara Wagenknecht, who is known for her pro-Putin position, demanded an explanation from the German authorities regarding the sabotage of the Russian Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Putin's aide demands the immediate formation of an investigative commission in the Bundestag to clarify the role of the federal government in connection with the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

According to her, the commission should find out whether the German authorities and members of Olaf Scholz's team knew about the plans to attack gas stations.

If it turns out that the German authorities knew about the attack plan in advance, then we will have the scandal of the century in German politics... The explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline was a "terrorist attack on our energy supply," Sarah Wagenknecht wailed. Share

In addition, the henchman of the Russian dictator lashed out at the federal government for allegedly doing nothing to investigate the case.

How the investigation into the Nord Stream bombing continues

On August 14, it became known for the first time that at the beginning of June, Prosecutor General Rommel issued the first warrant for the arrest of the main suspect in the bombing — the Ukrainian diving instructor Volodymyr.

However, it later turned out that he had left Polish territory, as he had probably been warned about the arrest.

Already on August 15, The Wall Street Journal began to spread information that Ukrainian top officials were involved in blowing up a gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

Journalists also claim that the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, allegedly approved the Nord Stream detonation operation, and then unsuccessfully tried to cancel it.