The leader of the far-left German party BSW, Sara Wagenknecht, who is known for her pro-Putin position, demanded an explanation from the German authorities regarding the sabotage of the Russian Nord Stream gas pipeline.
- Putin's henchman, Sarah Wagenknecht, demands the creation of an investigative commission in the Bundestag to investigate the Nord Stream detonation.
- Wagenknecht accuses the federal government and members of Scholz's team of underreacting to the terrorist attack.
- A scandal in German politics could explode if it turns out that the authorities knew about plans to attack gas pipelines in advance.
In Germany, there is a new scandal due to the undermining of the Nord Stream
Putin's aide demands the immediate formation of an investigative commission in the Bundestag to clarify the role of the federal government in connection with the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
According to her, the commission should find out whether the German authorities and members of Olaf Scholz's team knew about the plans to attack gas stations.
In addition, the henchman of the Russian dictator lashed out at the federal government for allegedly doing nothing to investigate the case.
How the investigation into the Nord Stream bombing continues
On August 14, it became known for the first time that at the beginning of June, Prosecutor General Rommel issued the first warrant for the arrest of the main suspect in the bombing — the Ukrainian diving instructor Volodymyr.
However, it later turned out that he had left Polish territory, as he had probably been warned about the arrest.
Already on August 15, The Wall Street Journal began to spread information that Ukrainian top officials were involved in blowing up a gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.
Journalists also claim that the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, allegedly approved the Nord Stream detonation operation, and then unsuccessfully tried to cancel it.
Moreover, it is noted that the operation allegedly took place under the supervision of the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny.
