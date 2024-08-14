Investigation of the Nord Stream bombing. What will happen to the relations between Ukraine and Germany
The investigation into the Nord Stream bombing will not harm relations between Ukraine and Germany
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

On August 14, it became known that German Prosecutor General Jens Rommel issued the first warrant for the arrest of the main suspect in the case of undermining Nord Stream in 2022 - Ukrainian Volodymyr S. is wanted. The deputy spokesman of the German government, Wolfgang Buchner, explained whether this will affect relations between Berlin and Kyiv .

Points of attention

  • The investigation into the Nord Stream explosion is being conducted in accordance with the law and will not affect relations between Ukraine and Germany.
  • Ukraine denies involvement in the bombing, while European investigators have claims against Poland.
  • Denmark and Sweden have dropped their investigations into the gas pipeline explosions and handed over evidence to German investigators.

As Wolfgang Buchner points out, the investigation into the bombing is being conducted in accordance with the law, which means that it will not affect relations between the two countries in any way.

In addition, he emphasized that the results of this investigation cannot change the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation continues to wage an illegal war of aggression against Ukraine...

Regardless of the outcome of the process, we (Germany) will continue to support Ukraine in its defensive struggle against Russia's illegal war of aggression as long as necessary, as the chancellor has repeatedly said, Wolfgang Buchner emphasized.

It is also worth noting that neither the government leadership nor the German Ministry of Internal Affairs want to comment on the issued arrest warrant for the suspected Ukrainian.

What is important to know about the undermining of the "Nordic Streams"

The explosions on Russian gas pipelines occurred in September 2022. According to preliminary investigation data, the explosions were intentional.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi denies Ukraine's involvement in the bombing, and European investigators accused Poland of obstructing the investigation.

On February 26, 2024, it was officially announced that Denmark had stopped its investigation into the Nord Stream explosions.

This happened after Sweden closed its investigation and handed over the evidence it discovered to German investigators.

Even a year ago, materials appeared in foreign media suggesting that non-governmental groups, which could include Russians and Ukrainians, could be behind the explosion of gas pipelines.

