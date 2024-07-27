According to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, he considers the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines to be a terrorist act, allegedly carried out under American leadership.

Orban voiced his version of the Nord Stream bombings

The Hungarian leader began to cynically claim that European politics had collapsed, and that official Brussels had abandoned the protection of its own interests.

In his opinion, Europe is constantly oriented towards the foreign policy of the US Democratic Party, "even at the cost of self-harm".

Putin's henchman has also traditionally repeated that sanctions cause fundamental damage to European interests, increase energy prices and make the European economy uncompetitive.

The fact that we are silent about the Nord Stream gas pipeline blow-up, that Germany itself is silent about an obvious act of terrorism carried out under American leadership against its property, and that we do not investigate, do not try to find out, and do not raise this issue legally — the same , how we did not do the right thing about the wiretapping of Angela Merkel, which was carried out with the help of Denmark, is nothing less than an act of humility. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

What is important to understand is that Orban, accusing the United States of undermining Russian gas pipelines, simply repeated the Kremlin's narrative on this matter.

Putin's henchman did not provide any evidence to support these allegations.

The undermining of the "Nordic Streams" — the latest details

On February 26, 2024, it was officially announced that Denmark had stopped its investigation into the Nord Stream explosions.

This happened after Sweden closed its investigation and handed over the evidence it discovered to German investigators.

Even a year ago, materials appeared in foreign media suggesting that non-governmental groups, which could include Russians and Ukrainians, could be behind the explosion of gas pipelines.

Later, information appeared that the intelligence of the Netherlands allegedly found out about the sabotage plan by the Ukrainians and warned the US about it.