Orban could secretly help Zelensky against the background of his "peace mission"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is known for his pro-Russian stance, has probably agreed with US presidential candidate Donald Trump to negotiate with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Orban could organize talks between Zelensky and Trump

This was learned by the portal of journalistic investigations in Eastern Europe VSquare from its anonymous sources.

One of the insiders claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi allegedly made a personal request to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

This happened during their meeting in Kyiv on July 2.

The Ukrainian leader allegedly called on his counterpart to help organize negotiations with the former US president and current presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Donald Trump.

This request was not advertised publicly.

According to another insider, who is directly aware of the details of the meeting between Zelenskyi and Orban, "perhaps it really happened."

At the same time, it is not clear whether it was Orban who played a decisive role here, because other mediators are also helping Ukraine to establish contact with Trump — in particular, the former Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson and the President of Poland Andrzej Duda, the publication writes. Share

How Trump commented on the negotiations with Zelensky

Donald Trump, the candidate for the presidency of the USA from the republicans, once again declared that he wants to "bring peace to the world" by bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table.

He announced this after a conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, which the politician called "very good."

Trump also recalled that the President of Ukraine congratulated him on his nomination and condemned the attempt on him.