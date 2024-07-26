Orban could secretly help Zelensky against the background of his "peace mission"
Category
Politics
Publication date

Orban could secretly help Zelensky against the background of his "peace mission"

Orban and Zelensky
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is known for his pro-Russian stance, has probably agreed with US presidential candidate Donald Trump to negotiate with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Points of attention

  • Orban could respond to Volodymyr Zelenskyi's personal request.
  • Trump declared his desire to end Russia's war against Ukraine and bring peace to the world.
  • Contacts between Zelenskyi and Trump were maintained by various intermediaries, including Orban, Johnson and Duda.
  • The meeting and negotiations between Zelenskyi and Trump open up new opportunities for cooperation and ending the war.

Orban could organize talks between Zelensky and Trump

This was learned by the portal of journalistic investigations in Eastern Europe VSquare from its anonymous sources.

One of the insiders claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi allegedly made a personal request to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

This happened during their meeting in Kyiv on July 2.

The Ukrainian leader allegedly called on his counterpart to help organize negotiations with the former US president and current presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Donald Trump.

This request was not advertised publicly.

According to another insider, who is directly aware of the details of the meeting between Zelenskyi and Orban, "perhaps it really happened."

At the same time, it is not clear whether it was Orban who played a decisive role here, because other mediators are also helping Ukraine to establish contact with Trump — in particular, the former Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson and the President of Poland Andrzej Duda, the publication writes.

How Trump commented on the negotiations with Zelensky

Donald Trump, the candidate for the presidency of the USA from the republicans, once again declared that he wants to "bring peace to the world" by bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table.

He announced this after a conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, which the politician called "very good."

Trump also recalled that the President of Ukraine congratulated him on his nomination and condemned the attempt on him.

I appreciate that President Zelensky contacted me because as the next president of the United States, I will bring peace to the world and end the war that has taken so many lives and ruined the destinies of so many innocent families. Both sides will be able to meet and negotiate an agreement that will end hostilities and pave the way for prosperity.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

A candidate for the presidency of the United States

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump declared a "beautiful message" from Xi Jinping
Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's team made a loud scandal over Biden's decision regarding Harris
Kamala Harris
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
I'm ready. Trump made the first public challenge to Harris
Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?