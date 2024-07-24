Trump's team made a loud scandal over Biden's decision regarding Harris

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign is publicly raging because of that Joe Biden's campaign fund gave its funds to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump announced new accusations against Biden and Harris

It is worth noting that the Republican's team has already filed an official complaint with the Federal Election Commission.

According to the latest data, it is about $96 million that Harris received from the foundation of the current US president.

Trump's campaign headquarters calls it a "violation of the law."

This move is a brazen cash grab that will be the largest overcontribution and the largest violation of the Federal Election Campaign Act in the history of the campaign, David Warrington, a lawyer for the Trump campaign, said in a statement. Share

As previously mentioned, Joe Biden dropped out of the race on July 21 and named Harris as his successor.

After that, the vice president immediately changed the name of the campaign headquarters to "Harris for President" and took over the management of his bank accounts.

In just a few days, her campaign managed to collect more than 100 million dollars.

How the Harris team reacts to Trump's actions and statements

According to experts, this legal issue is new, but they are still inclined to think that such a transfer of funds from fund to fund is legal.

The US vice president's campaign says the complaint by Donald Trump's team will not affect fundraising or spending in any way.

Harris campaign spokesman Charles Kretchmer Lutwak has already made an official statement on this matter.

In his opinion, the Republicans are currently just jealous that the Democrats are determined to defeat Donald Trump and his allies.