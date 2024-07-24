Trump's team made a loud scandal over Biden's decision regarding Harris

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign is publicly raging because of that Joe Biden's campaign fund gave its funds to Vice President Kamala Harris.
Points of attention
- Trump's team says that the transfer of funds from the Biden fund to the Harris fund is a violation of the law on election campaigns.
- Legal experts believe that such an action is legal, but Republicans continue to attack Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
- The Harris campaign says Trump's complaint won't hinder fundraising or spending, and it's ready to go for the win despite the criticism and accusations.
Trump announced new accusations against Biden and Harris
It is worth noting that the Republican's team has already filed an official complaint with the Federal Election Commission.
According to the latest data, it is about $96 million that Harris received from the foundation of the current US president.
Trump's campaign headquarters calls it a "violation of the law."
As previously mentioned, Joe Biden dropped out of the race on July 21 and named Harris as his successor.
After that, the vice president immediately changed the name of the campaign headquarters to "Harris for President" and took over the management of his bank accounts.
In just a few days, her campaign managed to collect more than 100 million dollars.
How the Harris team reacts to Trump's actions and statements
According to experts, this legal issue is new, but they are still inclined to think that such a transfer of funds from fund to fund is legal.
The US vice president's campaign says the complaint by Donald Trump's team will not affect fundraising or spending in any way.
Harris campaign spokesman Charles Kretchmer Lutwak has already made an official statement on this matter.
In his opinion, the Republicans are currently just jealous that the Democrats are determined to defeat Donald Trump and his allies.
