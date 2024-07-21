Biden supported the candidacy of Harris for the presidency of the United States
Joe Biden
Biden supported the candidacy of Harris for the presidency of the United States
Joe Biden supported the candidacy of US Vice President Kamala Harris and called on Democrats to unite to defeat Trump. This happened after he announced his withdrawal from the election race.

  • After withdrawing from the presidential race, Biden said that he would continue to perform his duties as president until the end of the term, preferring the candidacy of Harris.
  • The Democratic National Convention will be held in August, where a presidential candidate will be officially nominated.
  • It is noted that the presidential elections in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024, where the 47th president of the country will be elected.
  • Donald Trump has already become the Republican nominee, and the political landscape is currently shaping up for the presidential race.

Current US President Joe Biden, after leaving the presidential race, said that he "fully supports" the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris.

My first decision as the party's nominee in 2020 was to choose Kamala Harris as my vice president. And it was the best decision I ever made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be our party's candidate this year. Democrats, it's time to unite and defeat Trump. Let's do it.

Joe Biden is dropping out of the presidential race

Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he was withdrawing from the presidential race. He assured that he will fulfill the duties of the US president until the end of his term.

And while I intended to run for re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and country for me to step aside and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term,” Biden said.

In addition, Biden thanked everyone who "worked so hard to get me re-elected," in particular, Vice President Kamala Harris for being "an incredible partner in this whole thing."

This year's presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. This will be the 60th presidential election in the country's history, during which the 47th president of the United States will be elected. Donald Trump has already become a candidate from the Republicans, and the Democratic National Convention will be held on August 19-22 in Chicago. There, the party will nominate its candidate in the elections.

