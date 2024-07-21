Biden supported the candidacy of Harris for the presidency of the United States

Joe Biden supported the candidacy of US Vice President Kamala Harris and called on Democrats to unite to defeat Trump. This happened after he announced his withdrawal from the election race.
Points of attention
- After withdrawing from the presidential race, Biden said that he would continue to perform his duties as president until the end of the term, preferring the candidacy of Harris.
- The Democratic National Convention will be held in August, where a presidential candidate will be officially nominated.
- It is noted that the presidential elections in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024, where the 47th president of the country will be elected.
- Donald Trump has already become the Republican nominee, and the political landscape is currently shaping up for the presidential race.
Biden supported the candidacy of Harris
Current US President Joe Biden, after leaving the presidential race, said that he "fully supports" the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Joe Biden is dropping out of the presidential race
Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he was withdrawing from the presidential race. He assured that he will fulfill the duties of the US president until the end of his term.
In addition, Biden thanked everyone who "worked so hard to get me re-elected," in particular, Vice President Kamala Harris for being "an incredible partner in this whole thing."
This year's presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. This will be the 60th presidential election in the country's history, during which the 47th president of the United States will be elected. Donald Trump has already become a candidate from the Republicans, and the Democratic National Convention will be held on August 19-22 in Chicago. There, the party will nominate its candidate in the elections.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-