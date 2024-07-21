Biden supported the candidacy of Harris for the presidency of the United States

Joe Biden supported the candidacy of US Vice President Kamala Harris and called on Democrats to unite to defeat Trump. This happened after he announced his withdrawal from the election race.

Current US President Joe Biden, after leaving the presidential race, said that he "fully supports" the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris.

My first decision as the party's nominee in 2020 was to choose Kamala Harris as my vice president. And it was the best decision I ever made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be our party's candidate this year. Democrats, it's time to unite and defeat Trump. Let's do it. Joe Biden President of the USA

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he was withdrawing from the presidential race. He assured that he will fulfill the duties of the US president until the end of his term.

And while I intended to run for re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and country for me to step aside and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term,” Biden said. Share

In addition, Biden thanked everyone who "worked so hard to get me re-elected," in particular, Vice President Kamala Harris for being "an incredible partner in this whole thing."