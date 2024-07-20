The candidate for vice president of the United States in the event of the victory of the Republican Donald Trump in the presidential elections, JD Vance, said that if the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, refuses to participate in the elections, his opponent's team will demand his resignation from the post of president.
Points of attention
- The Republican candidate, JD Vance, stated that Trump's team will demand Biden's resignation if he is removed from the election, raising concerns about Biden's cognitive functions.
- Despite growing pressure from Democratic lawmakers calling for his withdrawal, Joe Biden remains committed to his candidacy and opposes Trump's agenda.
- Biden's pledge to continue campaigning and condemn Trump's vision for America highlights the ongoing political tensions and concerns about the future of democracy and rights.
- The White House dismisses reports about Biden's family discussing his exit plan from the presidential race as unreliable, emphasizing the uncertainties surrounding the election.
- Trump's threats to undermine rights and democratic principles further fuel the divisive atmosphere, with potential implications for the upcoming elections.
What is known about the intentions of the Trump team to demand the resignation of Biden from the post of president
If Joe Biden doesn't have the cognitive function to run for re-election, then he certainly doesn't have the cognitive function to remain as Commander-In-Chief.— J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 19, 2024
How can any Dem pushing him to drop out of the presidential race, argue in good faith that he should stay on as POTUS?
What Biden says
The current US president refuses to withdraw from the election race, despite numerous calls.
He said he plans to return to campaigning next week after recovering from COVID-19.
The politician has publicly said he is committed to his candidacy, despite a growing number of Democrats calling for him to drop out of the race
Biden laid out his plan on Friday in a statement that condemned former President Donald Trump and the "bleak" vision for America laid out by his rival on Thursday during prime time at the Republican convention.
His pledge to continue campaigning came after the number of Democratic lawmakers calling for him to step down reached at least 30.
In addition to this proposal, Biden said that Trump will further undermine abortion rights and that he cannot be trusted to stand up for democratic principles.
The White House called NBC News' data that Biden's family is allegedly discussing a plan for his exit from the presidential race unreliable.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-