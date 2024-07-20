Trump's team will demand Biden's resignation if he is removed from the election
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump's team will demand Biden's resignation if he is removed from the election

Donald Trump
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The candidate for vice president of the United States in the event of the victory of the Republican Donald Trump in the presidential elections, JD Vance, said that if the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, refuses to participate in the elections, his opponent's team will demand his resignation from the post of president.

Points of attention

  • The Republican candidate, JD Vance, stated that Trump's team will demand Biden's resignation if he is removed from the election, raising concerns about Biden's cognitive functions.
  • Despite growing pressure from Democratic lawmakers calling for his withdrawal, Joe Biden remains committed to his candidacy and opposes Trump's agenda.
  • Biden's pledge to continue campaigning and condemn Trump's vision for America highlights the ongoing political tensions and concerns about the future of democracy and rights.
  • The White House dismisses reports about Biden's family discussing his exit plan from the presidential race as unreliable, emphasizing the uncertainties surrounding the election.
  • Trump's threats to undermine rights and democratic principles further fuel the divisive atmosphere, with potential implications for the upcoming elections.

What is known about the intentions of the Trump team to demand the resignation of Biden from the post of president

If Joe Biden's cognitive functions prevent him from running for re-election, then they clearly prevent him from remaining Commander in Chief. How can any of the Democrats pushing for his removal honestly argue that he should continue to be president? JD Vance noted.

What Biden says

The current US president refuses to withdraw from the election race, despite numerous calls.

They plan to demand Biden's resignation from Trump
Joe Biden

He said he plans to return to campaigning next week after recovering from COVID-19.

The politician has publicly said he is committed to his candidacy, despite a growing number of Democrats calling for him to drop out of the race

Biden laid out his plan on Friday in a statement that condemned former President Donald Trump and the "bleak" vision for America laid out by his rival on Thursday during prime time at the Republican convention.

I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week to continue exposing the threat of Donald Trump's Project 2025 agenda, while at the same time proving my own reputation and the vision I have for America: one where we save our democracy, protect our rights and freedom and create opportunities for everyone, - said Biden.

His pledge to continue campaigning came after the number of Democratic lawmakers calling for him to step down reached at least 30.

In addition to this proposal, Biden said that Trump will further undermine abortion rights and that he cannot be trusted to stand up for democratic principles.

Americans know exactly where he wants to take this country. They know he inflicted pain and cruelty on the women of America by overturning Roe v. Wade. They know that one day he will destroy our economy and hurt the middle class, that he wants to destroy the system of checks and balances of our Constitution and rule as a dictator from the very first day, - emphasizes the head of the White House.

The White House called NBC News' data that Biden's family is allegedly discussing a plan for his exit from the presidential race unreliable.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine has bipartisan support regardless of US election result, Zelenskyy says
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine has bipartisan support regardless of US election result, Zelenskyy says
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky held talks with Trump — what was agreed upon
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky and Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
He wants to destroy the Russia. The expert predicted the logic of Trump's actions
Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?