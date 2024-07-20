The candidate for vice president of the United States in the event of the victory of the Republican Donald Trump in the presidential elections, JD Vance, said that if the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, refuses to participate in the elections, his opponent's team will demand his resignation from the post of president.

What is known about the intentions of the Trump team to demand the resignation of Biden from the post of president

If Joe Biden's cognitive functions prevent him from running for re-election, then they clearly prevent him from remaining Commander in Chief. How can any of the Democrats pushing for his removal honestly argue that he should continue to be president? JD Vance noted.

What Biden says

The current US president refuses to withdraw from the election race, despite numerous calls.

He said he plans to return to campaigning next week after recovering from COVID-19.

The politician has publicly said he is committed to his candidacy, despite a growing number of Democrats calling for him to drop out of the race

Biden laid out his plan on Friday in a statement that condemned former President Donald Trump and the "bleak" vision for America laid out by his rival on Thursday during prime time at the Republican convention.

I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week to continue exposing the threat of Donald Trump's Project 2025 agenda, while at the same time proving my own reputation and the vision I have for America: one where we save our democracy, protect our rights and freedom and create opportunities for everyone, - said Biden.

His pledge to continue campaigning came after the number of Democratic lawmakers calling for him to step down reached at least 30.

In addition to this proposal, Biden said that Trump will further undermine abortion rights and that he cannot be trusted to stand up for democratic principles.

Americans know exactly where he wants to take this country. They know he inflicted pain and cruelty on the women of America by overturning Roe v. Wade. They know that one day he will destroy our economy and hurt the middle class, that he wants to destroy the system of checks and balances of our Constitution and rule as a dictator from the very first day, - emphasizes the head of the White House.

The White House called NBC News' data that Biden's family is allegedly discussing a plan for his exit from the presidential race unreliable.