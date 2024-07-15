Ukraine has bipartisan support regardless of US election result, Zelenskyy says
Ukraine
Office of the President of Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to cooperate with any political force in the USA, in particular the Republican Party in the event that it comes to power.

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyi claims that Ukraine has the support of both the Democratic and Republican parties, regardless of the results of the US elections.
  • According to Zelenskyi, the majority of members of the Republican Party support Ukraine and the people of Ukraine, even if Donald Trump is elected president of the United States.
  • In the 2024 US presidential election, the main candidates are Joe Biden from the Democratic Party and Donald Trump from the Republican Party.
  • Joe Biden has shown better results in the polls in key US states than Donald Trump, but the gap between them is very small, making the election extremely competitive.

Zelenskyi spoke about the expectations of the Republican authorities in the USA

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noted that Kyiv will develop relations with the US regardless of the results of the upcoming presidential and congressional elections.

Zelensky added that Ukraine has the support of both the Democratic and Republican parties. Kyiv has strong relations with the latter party, which was confirmed during the president's visit to Utah during the NATO summit.

I had a meeting with a lot of Republican governors. With great respect, I don't know if you have heard or seen, with great respect they refer to Ukraine, to the people of Ukraine, to our soldiers, to me. And I know that we will develop appropriate relations regardless of the outcome, namely the choice of the US people in November. That's why I don't see any significant threats here.

According to the president, the views of both candidates for the post of US president regarding the end of the war in Ukraine are clear to him. If Trump becomes the next head of the White House, Ukraine will work with him.

We are at war, we are emotional. And when there is uncertainty, and indeed the Republican Party is different, and there are such hawks whose messages are more right-wing, or more radical, for sure. But I want to tell you that the majority of the Republican Party supports Ukraine and the people of Ukraine , — Zelenskyy emphasised.

US elections

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. The leading candidates for the position of the head of the White House will be:

  • Joe Biden from the Democratic Party;

  • Donald Trump from the Republican Party.

In addition to Donald Trump, former US ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Nikki Haley participated in the Republican race but withdrew in early March.

The media noted that Biden showed the best results in a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey of crucial US states. This happened even as voters gave the president a poor performance in the debate amid panic in his party.

So, Republican Donald Trump leads Democrat Joe Biden by just 2 percentage points, 47% to 45%, in key states needed to win the November election. This is the smallest gap since the survey began last October.

Now Biden leads Trump in Michigan and Wisconsin. He is within the poll's margin of error in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina, and he lags the most in the critical state of Pennsylvania.

