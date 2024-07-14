Attempt on Trump. Zelensky reacted to the shooting during the speech of the former US president

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, reacted to the attempt on former US President Donald Trump during his election rally, saying that "there are no excuses for violence."
Points of attention
- A series of shots rang out during Trump's speech in Pennsylvania, killing an audience member.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the inadmissibility of any violence and expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased rally participant.
- The bodyguard of the ex-president of the USA neutralized the shooter and evacuated Trump from the scene.
Zelensky wished Trump a speedy recovery
This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian leader on his Twitter page.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy wished Donald Trump a speedy recovery.
З жахом дізнався про стрілянину по колишньому Президенту США Дональду Трампу під час його передвиборчого мітингу в Пенсильванії.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 14, 2024
Такому насильству немає виправдань та не повинно бути місця будь-де у світі. Насильство ніколи не має перемагати.
Я радий дізнатися, що Дональд…
Assassination of Donald Trump. What is known
On July 14, a series of shots rang out during a speech by former US President Donald Trump in the state of Pennsylvania.
Trump immediately fell to his knees, and the participants of the event raised a scream.
It should be noted that the security of the US representative reacted quickly, surrounded the politician and took him away from the scene.
🚨 #BREAKING: SHOTS FIRED AT PRESIDENT TRUMP RALLY IN PENNSYLVANIA pic.twitter.com/eup5YTybS7— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 13, 2024
Later, it became known that the man who opened fire during the Donald Trump rally was neutralized, and a spectator also died as a result of the shooting.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-