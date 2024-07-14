Attempt on Trump. Zelensky reacted to the shooting during the speech of the former US president
Attempt on Trump. Zelensky reacted to the shooting during the speech of the former US president

Читати українською

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, reacted to the attempt on former US President Donald Trump during his election rally, saying that "there are no excuses for violence."

Points of attention

  • A series of shots rang out during Trump's speech in Pennsylvania, killing an audience member.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the inadmissibility of any violence and expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased rally participant.
  • The bodyguard of the ex-president of the USA neutralized the shooter and evacuated Trump from the scene.

Zelensky wished Trump a speedy recovery

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian leader on his Twitter page.

I was horrified to learn about the shooting of former US President Donald Trump during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania. There is no excuse for such violence and it should have no place anywhere in the world. Violence must never win.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy wished Donald Trump a speedy recovery.

I also express my condolences to the relatives of the victim of this attack, a participant in the rally. I wish strength to all who are shocked by this event. I wish America to come out of this stronger , he said.

Assassination of Donald Trump. What is known

On July 14, a series of shots rang out during a speech by former US President Donald Trump in the state of Pennsylvania.

Trump immediately fell to his knees, and the participants of the event raised a scream.

It should be noted that the security of the US representative reacted quickly, surrounded the politician and took him away from the scene.

Later, it became known that the man who opened fire during the Donald Trump rally was neutralized, and a spectator also died as a result of the shooting.

