An unknown person tried to shoot Trump — the first video of the attempt

Former US President Donald Trump was assassinated during his speech in Pennsylvania. The Republican managed to escape, but he was injured.

The assassination attempt on Trump — the first details

When the first shots rang out, the politician immediately fell to his knees, and people around him started screaming.

Agents of Donald Trump's security service immediately reacted to such a rapid and unexpected development.

They quickly rushed to the former US president and took him off the stage.

Surrounded by security, Donald Trump was put into a car.

Trump appeared to raise his fist as he was led off the stage.

According to journalists, before the Republican fell, a loud bang sounded. The agents helped him to his feet, and there was blood on his face.

He shouted back at the crowd and raised his fist. Then he was put in a car and evacuated from the scene, the report says.

What is known about Trump's condition after the assassination attempt

Trump's spokesman Stephen Chung was the first to make a statement on this matter.

According to him, "everything is fine" with the former president.

President Trump commends law enforcement and first responders for their quick response to this heinous act. He is fine and is in a local medical facility. More details will be announced later, he said.

Later, Donald Trump himself spoke about his condition, noting that during the shooting in Pennsylvania, he received an ear injury.