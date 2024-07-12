Orban reveals details of talks with Trump

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for the first time disclosed the details of his negotiations with former US President Donald Trump regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

What Orban and Trump talked about

According to the Hungarian leader, he met in the United States with Donald Trump to discuss how to quickly end the war that Russia has unleashed against Ukraine.

The Republican told Viktor Orban that he intended to solve "this problem" but did not explain how.

Peace Mission 5.0. It was an honour to visit President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago today. We discussed ways to achieve peace. The good news is that it will solve this problem! Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

In turn, the former US president thanked the head of the government of Hungary and emphasized that peace should be achieved as soon as possible.

Thank you, Viktor. There must be PEACE, and as soon as possible. Too many people died in a war that should never have started! — said Donald Trump. Share

Zelenskyy reacted to Orban's "peace mission".

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, drew attention to the fact that the Hungarian Prime Minister does not have enough influence to carry out negotiations on ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader emphasised that he did not know about Viktor Orban's plans to go to Russia or China after he visited Ukraine.

The question is, where will he go tomorrow? I do not know. Perhaps he will come to Ukraine again... With respect to all countries — big and small, but we must understand that not all leaders can negotiate. For this, you need to have a certain power, — explained Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Share

It is important to understand that the EU also harshly criticized the negotiations between Orban and Putin.