Orban reveals details of talks with Trump

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for the first time disclosed the details of his negotiations with former US President Donald Trump regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump plans to help end Russia's war against Ukraine but did not specify exactly how.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that Orban does not have enough influence to negotiate an end to the conflict
- The EU harshly criticised the negotiations between Orban and Putin.
What Orban and Trump talked about
According to the Hungarian leader, he met in the United States with Donald Trump to discuss how to quickly end the war that Russia has unleashed against Ukraine.
The Republican told Viktor Orban that he intended to solve "this problem" but did not explain how.
In turn, the former US president thanked the head of the government of Hungary and emphasized that peace should be achieved as soon as possible.
Zelenskyy reacted to Orban's "peace mission".
The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, drew attention to the fact that the Hungarian Prime Minister does not have enough influence to carry out negotiations on ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
The Ukrainian leader emphasised that he did not know about Viktor Orban's plans to go to Russia or China after he visited Ukraine.
It is important to understand that the EU also harshly criticized the negotiations between Orban and Putin.
