Ukraine rejects Orban's mediation in negotiations with Russia, presidential aide says
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ukraine rejects Orban's mediation in negotiations with Russia, presidential aide says

Victor Orban
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, in Kyiv, the peace initiatives of the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, are viewed as technical actions, since he does not understand the essence of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine does not consider Viktor Orban as a mediator in negotiations with the Russian Federation due to his pro-Russian position and misunderstanding of the situation
  • Peace initiatives should be based on justice and not support Russian narratives, noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba
  • During the meeting with the Hungarian colleague, they discussed further steps in bilateral relations and the need to force Putin to stop the war
  • Russian missile attacks on a children's hospital in Kyiv after Orban's visit to Moscow confirmed the impracticality of his role as a mediator
  • The official position of the adviser to the president and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine determines that only the EU, China and the USA should be mediators in the negotiations

Ukraine does not consider Orban as a mediator in negotiations with Russia

We consider this a "technical" trip. He came here, clearly expressed his very peculiar position in this war: that we must stop defending ourselves. Then he goes to Moscow, meets with Putin and talks about the capitulation of Ukraine, Podolyak revealed the situation in an interview with derStandard journalists.

The representative of the President's Office emphasised that after Orban visited Moscow, the occupation army of the Russian Federation launched missile strikes on the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv.

Podolyak emphasised that Orban does not understand the nature of the conflict and cannot mediate in negotiations with the Russian Federation.

According to him, mediators can only be in the EU, China, and the USA.

What does the Ukrainian MFA say about Orban's alleged mediation

According to the meeting results with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijarto, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, emphasised that no peace initiatives can be based on Russian narratives.

He met with his Hungarian colleague Peter Sijarto. I briefed Peter on the situation on the front lines, as well as the preparations for the second peace summit. In this context, I emphasised that no peace initiatives can be based on Russian narratives, Kuleba noted.

The minister emphasised that Russia's recent attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital once again demonstrates that yielding to dictator Vladimir Putin is not working because he continues to seek war, and "we must together force him to accept a just and lasting peace."

As part of the agreements reached during the recent visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to Kyiv, we also discussed further joint steps for the development of bilateral relations, said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban believes Putin can't lose war against Ukraine
Putin and Orban
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban can't be mediator in Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations, Zelenskyy says
Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin framed Orban with his "peace mission", Ukrainian MFA chief says
Orban

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?