Ukraine rejects Orban's mediation in negotiations with Russia, presidential aide says

According to the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, in Kyiv, the peace initiatives of the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, are viewed as technical actions, since he does not understand the essence of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
Points of attention
- Ukraine does not consider Viktor Orban as a mediator in negotiations with the Russian Federation due to his pro-Russian position and misunderstanding of the situation
- Peace initiatives should be based on justice and not support Russian narratives, noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba
- During the meeting with the Hungarian colleague, they discussed further steps in bilateral relations and the need to force Putin to stop the war
- Russian missile attacks on a children's hospital in Kyiv after Orban's visit to Moscow confirmed the impracticality of his role as a mediator
- The official position of the adviser to the president and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine determines that only the EU, China and the USA should be mediators in the negotiations
Ukraine does not consider Orban as a mediator in negotiations with Russia
The representative of the President's Office emphasised that after Orban visited Moscow, the occupation army of the Russian Federation launched missile strikes on the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv.
Podolyak emphasised that Orban does not understand the nature of the conflict and cannot mediate in negotiations with the Russian Federation.
According to him, mediators can only be in the EU, China, and the USA.
What does the Ukrainian MFA say about Orban's alleged mediation
According to the meeting results with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijarto, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, emphasised that no peace initiatives can be based on Russian narratives.
The minister emphasised that Russia's recent attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital once again demonstrates that yielding to dictator Vladimir Putin is not working because he continues to seek war, and "we must together force him to accept a just and lasting peace."
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-