Ukraine rejects Orban's mediation in negotiations with Russia, presidential aide says

According to the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, in Kyiv, the peace initiatives of the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, are viewed as technical actions, since he does not understand the essence of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

Ukraine does not consider Orban as a mediator in negotiations with Russia

We consider this a "technical" trip. He came here, clearly expressed his very peculiar position in this war: that we must stop defending ourselves. Then he goes to Moscow, meets with Putin and talks about the capitulation of Ukraine, Podolyak revealed the situation in an interview with derStandard journalists. Share

The representative of the President's Office emphasised that after Orban visited Moscow, the occupation army of the Russian Federation launched missile strikes on the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv.

Podolyak emphasised that Orban does not understand the nature of the conflict and cannot mediate in negotiations with the Russian Federation.

According to him, mediators can only be in the EU, China, and the USA.

What does the Ukrainian MFA say about Orban's alleged mediation

According to the meeting results with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijarto, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, emphasised that no peace initiatives can be based on Russian narratives.

He met with his Hungarian colleague Peter Sijarto. I briefed Peter on the situation on the front lines, as well as the preparations for the second peace summit. In this context, I emphasised that no peace initiatives can be based on Russian narratives, Kuleba noted. Share

The minister emphasised that Russia's recent attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital once again demonstrates that yielding to dictator Vladimir Putin is not working because he continues to seek war, and "we must together force him to accept a just and lasting peace."