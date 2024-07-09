Orban can't be mediator in Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations, Zelenskyy says
Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Читати українською

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, no single country can act as a mediator in Ukraine's negotiations with the Russian Federation. Negotiations can only result from joint efforts of the world's leading countries.

As for Prime Minister Orban, he was in Kyiv and then flew to Moscow. I did not know that he was flying to Moscow, it was his independent choice. As for whether he can be a mediator... There is no mediation between Russia and Ukraine... Only serious strong alliances can be mediators, the whole world can force Russia to stop this war. It's not about mediation, it's about opportunity. You have to have an economy that affects Russia, or the Russian Federation and Putin depend on it, or you have a very powerful army that Putin fears, which is stronger than Russia's. How many such countries are there in the world? A bit. I think the United States is such a country... and China, and the European Union (not just one EU country, but the entire European Union). It can really be such an intermediary mission. Therefore, we offered an opportunity to put pressure on Russia and stop Putin. For this, all efforts must be combined, because he does not respect those who are weak, explains Zelenskyy.

Putin only imitates the desire to stop the unleashed criminal war

Ukraine's president added that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's meetings with representatives of one or another state do not demonstrate his desire to end the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

He wants to demonstrate some steps, but this demonstration is always followed by a bloody demonstration, as was the case in Ukraine this morning, — Zelenskyy said.

