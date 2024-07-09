As for Prime Minister Orban, he was in Kyiv and then flew to Moscow. I did not know that he was flying to Moscow, it was his independent choice. As for whether he can be a mediator... There is no mediation between Russia and Ukraine... Only serious strong alliances can be mediators, the whole world can force Russia to stop this war. It's not about mediation, it's about opportunity. You have to have an economy that affects Russia, or the Russian Federation and Putin depend on it, or you have a very powerful army that Putin fears, which is stronger than Russia's. How many such countries are there in the world? A bit. I think the United States is such a country... and China, and the European Union (not just one EU country, but the entire European Union). It can really be such an intermediary mission. Therefore, we offered an opportunity to put pressure on Russia and stop Putin. For this, all efforts must be combined, because he does not respect those who are weak, explains Zelenskyy.