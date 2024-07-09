According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, no single country can act as a mediator in Ukraine's negotiations with the Russian Federation. Negotiations can only result from joint efforts of the world's leading countries.
Zelenskyy rejects Orban's mediation in negotiations with Russia
Putin only imitates the desire to stop the unleashed criminal war
Ukraine's president added that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's meetings with representatives of one or another state do not demonstrate his desire to end the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
