Ukraine convenes UN Security Council meeting after latest Russian missile strike, Zelenskyy says
Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Читати українською

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine is convening an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council after a series of missile attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine initiates an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the missile attacks of the Russian army.
  • Zelenskyy emphasised the atrocities and misinformation that his team observed regarding the situation.
  • Children and innocent civilians are among those killed and injured in the attack.
  • Ukraine promises to restore damaged infrastructure and respond to Russia's actions.
  • Zelenskyy appealed to all Ukrainians to share evidence of war crimes committed by Russia.

"Ukraine is now initiating the convening of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the Russian strike on civilian infrastructure, including a children's hospital," Zelenskyy emphasised.

The head of state added that Russia is already spreading disinformation that the alleged hit on the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital was allegedly due to the work of Ukrainian air defence.

However, the president emphasised clear evidence of an enemy missile hitting.

What cynicism the bastards from the Kremlin once again demonstrate in the fact that "it was Ukrainian air defense that worked." That this is "Ukrainian air defence", and not their calculated strike. I am grateful to all Ukrainians who are posting videos that specifically show a direct missile strike that injured and killed many Ukrainian people today, Zelenskyy emphasised.

He added that Ukraine will restore everything that Russian terrorists destroyed today.

Undoubtedly, we will respond to these inhumans from Russia, assured the president.

Zelenskyy reported about casualties after the Russian today's missile strike on Kyiv

According to the president, as of now, 27 people have been killed and more than 100 injured as a result of a massive missile attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Today, Russia struck many cities of Ukraine: Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, cities of our Donetsk region... Hitting, in particular, a children's hospital, one of the most important not only for our country, but also for our entire region. Hospital "Okhmatdyt", which is in Kyiv. The attack hit the department where the children received dialysis. Damaged houses. Debris analysis is still ongoing. More than 100 people have been injured so far. As of now, 27 people are known to have been killed by this strike, Zelenskyy emphasised.

