Ukraine convenes UN Security Council meeting after latest Russian missile strike, Zelenskyy says

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine is convening an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council after a series of missile attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.
Points of attention
- Ukraine initiates an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the missile attacks of the Russian army.
- Zelenskyy emphasised the atrocities and misinformation that his team observed regarding the situation.
- Children and innocent civilians are among those killed and injured in the attack.
- Ukraine promises to restore damaged infrastructure and respond to Russia's actions.
- Zelenskyy appealed to all Ukrainians to share evidence of war crimes committed by Russia.
Ukraine convenes an urgent meeting of the UN amid latest Russia's missile strike
The head of state added that Russia is already spreading disinformation that the alleged hit on the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital was allegedly due to the work of Ukrainian air defence.
However, the president emphasised clear evidence of an enemy missile hitting.
He added that Ukraine will restore everything that Russian terrorists destroyed today.
Zelenskyy reported about casualties after the Russian today's missile strike on Kyiv
According to the president, as of now, 27 people have been killed and more than 100 injured as a result of a massive missile attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-