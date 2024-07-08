Air defence shot down 30 Russian missiles during massive morning's massive strike

On July 8, during Russia's combined missile attack on Ukraine, air defence shot down 30 of the 38 missiles launched.

The Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported that around 10 a.m., the enemy launched a combined missile attack on Ukraine using air-, sea-, and surface-based missiles.

In total, according to preliminary data, Russian war criminals launched 38 missiles of various types:

1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;

Four "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles;

One missile 3M22 "Zirkon";

13 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

14 Kalibr cruise missiles;

Two Kh-22 cruise missiles;

Three Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aerial missiles.

Ukrainian air defence managed to destroy 30 enemy missiles:

One Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;

Three Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

11 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

12 Kalibr cruise missiles;

Three Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles.

The world must react strongly to this crime. There should be no discussion about whether it is possible to attack military facilities on the territory of Russia. We will take revenge for every Ukrainian, Mykola Oleschuk said.

In the morning, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. For the attack, the Russians used at least six planes of Tu-95 missile-carrying bombers (carriers of Kh-101 missiles) and two planes of MiG-31K, which launched Kinzhal missiles.

It is known of 17 killed and 45 injured in Kyiv. One of the buildings of the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital came under attack by the Russians — they are dismantling the rubble there.

It also became known that, due to the massive Russian June 8 strike on Kyiv, three DTEK transformer substations were destroyed or damaged, and the power grid was also damaged.

Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro were also under Russia's attack. 11 dead and over 30 were injured in Kryvyi Rih, one killed and 11 wounded in Dnipro.